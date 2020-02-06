How Totême Used A Uniform Concept To Create A Cult Label

Karl Lindman and Elin Kling

David Thunander

Over the past few years, Elin Kling and Karl Lindman have built Totême from a small brand into a cult label from their studio in Stockholm, Sweden. Since launching Totême in 2014, the label designs women’s ready-to-wear, shoes and accessories. The company has reported its total revenue is projected to reach 24 million dollars with a profit margin of 26 percent with direct online sales accounting for 45 percent of the total revenue. The brand, which is known for its minimalist uniform dressing is carried in 200 stockists in 25 countries. Stocklists include Net-a-porter, Matchesfashion, Saks, Nordstrom, and Bergdorf Goodman.

Kling and Lindman have set themselves the goal of building a business aimed at being steady and genuine. “Our vision when we started out was to build a brand without compromise,” said founder and brand director Karl Lindman. “To be consistent and authentic, and never let sales take precedence over quality or credibility. Since then, we have worked on perfecting our product and brand DNA. We have had a dedicated following on social media ever since the start, which has also been crucial to our development.”

Kling notes that the brand has been flexible to change and demand. “We let our gut feeling lead the way whenever possible,” said founder and creative director Elin Kling. “It’s very much about the right timing and having the product just before the customer has started to think about it. Totême revolves around the idea of creating uniforms for different occasions. With fewer pieces that can be styled in different ways. We continuously build upon our woman’s wardrobe, to complement it with hero pieces that can be worn again and again. Curated collections with perfected silhouettes and colorways, instead of offering each style in five different colors for everyone to find something that suits. This very much correlates to the idea of simplicity and minimalism.”

“Hard work, not taking shortcuts, and to never compromise,” added Lindman. “Also, to pay great attention to details. Our key priority has always been to develop a great product, present a strong visual identity and have a consistent brand expression.”

The brand has hit a number of milestones which include the launch of Totême footwear at toteme-studio.com, last year. “This segment has been very well received by our customers,” said Kling. “Resulting in an all-time sales record when the first style was launched.”

The duo has also enlisted Johanna Andersson as the label’s chief executive officer to lead their strategy work and define their business plan going forward. Andersson joined the company last August from McKinsey & Company. “Her input has been invaluable,” said Kling. “Having co-led the Scandinavian Apparel, Fashion and Luxury goods hub at McKinsey.”

Another key moment for the label was opening their first store—or embassy, as the designers like to call it—in Stockholm. “It was an incredibly important milestone for us,” said Lindman. “We strongly believe that the physical presence of a brand, in one way or another, is necessary to tell the complete story and provide a counterbalance to the online experience. For us, it made sense to open our first store in Stockholm, and space is a great case study for future stores.”

Kling notes that the brand’s strong start came from launching initially as a global label. “We have been international from the start,” said Kling. “With a dedicated following in several markets. This has left us with a lot of opportunities to expand. We have chosen not to take any external capital, in order to grow our business organically, and stay true to our non-compromising ethos. We put a lot of focus on offering a great product so we can grow by supplying customer demand, having a pull rather than a push strategy. We see this as a modern and sustainable way of building a brand, and a healthy way of thinking around growth. This has also proven successful: to date, we have doubled our sales each year, with a 26 percent profit margin.”

Bestsellers for the label include outerwear, denim and footwear categories. “The Totême customer values quality, integrity, and authenticity,” said Kling. “She invests in pieces that last longer and transcend trends, gravitating towards brands that provide inspiration and a well-curated edit.”

The Totême Annecy coat

Courtesy Photo

According to Andersson, ever since the launch of the label, the business has been coming from a range of markets. “Most prominently Europe, North America, and Asia,” said chief executive officer Johanna Andersson. “The US is one of our two home markets (together with Sweden), and it’s also our largest and fastest-growing market. Asia is lower in sales, but we see a big interest in the brand coming from South Korea, China and Japan. We will, therefore, increase our focus on the Asian market, to serve them in a sufficient way over the next few years.”

In terms of challenges, Andersson pointed to growth and speed among the issues the label has had to tackle. “As for most companies, there are always challenges and areas to improve,” said Andersson. “For us, it has been challenging to grow the organization at the speed necessary to fulfill customer demand. An example of this is when we launched our much-anticipated shoe, The Wide Shaft Boot. It generated unprecedented traffic, and the site crashed within minutes of launching. Fortunately, we got the site up and running and the boot sold out within the first day.”

Among the brand’s future plans include store opening, expansions in key markets and growing their team. “We are already planning the opening of our next stores, in New York and London,” said Andersson. “We are excited to make use of our findings from the Stockholm store, like what triggers people to walk into a physical retail space, and what makes them feel engaged when there. Another priority is expanding in our key markets such as Asia: China, South Korea, and Japan. We see a growing demand from the area and have a big customer engagement there, so there is huge potential to adapt to local market conditions and grow the business in the region. Another continuous focus is to build the strongest team, with more international recruits and specialized roles.”

