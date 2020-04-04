How Travel Apps Are Using AI To Personalize The Experience

AI and machine learning technologies are advancing faster than ever. Industries such as medicine, finance, and business are racing to adopt new AI systems and introduce new products with advanced capabilities. AI has also found its way to the travel industry thanks to travel companies.

The goal of AI implementation in the travel industry is to improve people’s experience in planning trips and booking accommodation. The use of such technologies could change the way we travel and book hotels for the better. Major travel companies are using AI to personalize the planning experience and bring the best deals to the traveler’s feed within seconds.

How AI is Changing Travel Apps

Airbnb, one of the most popular travel accommodation companies in the world, is using AI and machine learning to personalize their search results. Once you search for a specific location on Airbnb, the algorithm based on machine learning provides personalized results tailored to your specific interest.

Each search result is based on the content you had previously interacted with. In other words, if you were looking for hotel rooms with balconies in the past, your new search results will likely show options with a balcony at the top of the feed. This also means that no two people will get the same results for the same exact search.

Even though they’ve taken AI adoption quite far, Airbnb is not the only travel company that’s taking advantage of this trend. Trivago is also using AI to personalize travel recommendations and boost the user experience. As one of the best known international hotel search engines, Trivago has partnered with Tripl to boost its search personalization technology and customize recommendations based on user’s social media likes. Let’s not forget about TripAdvisor, another travel industry giant that is putting effort into hyper-personalization and search rankings optimization. TripAdvisor is using AI to optimize reviews in order to help users make travel-related decisions faster and with less hesitation.

The New Experience

There is no doubt that the adoption of AI technology gives travel companies an advantage in a very competitive industry. However, the benefits of AI are much greater for users of travel services, mainly including travel apps and online search engines. As in any field it is used in, AI is bringing nothing but a positive impact to the travel sector.

While the implementation of this technology can be complex and expensive, it pays off in the long run by improving user experience and customer retention. After all, customers are most likely going to return to a service if they’ve been satisfied with it in the past.

These developments are particularly interesting for entrepreneurs and business travellers. Chriz Nickel, a successful German marketing specialist, frequently travels across continents to meet with business partners. “In the past two years, I have seen enormous improvements in travel technology, which allows me to organize business trips much more cost and time efficiently. The new personalization features created by AI are having a huge impact on my daily routine,” Nickel said in a recent interview.

A more personalized travel app experience will help users find the best deals and recommendations to fulfill their travel plans with ease. The more they use the service, the more information the AI algorithm has available to further customize the search results. Overall, with the speed of AI advancement in the world, we will soon encounter new ways this technology can improve our lives.

