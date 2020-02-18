HSBC To Cut 35,000 Jobs In Huge Overhaul

The bank is also slimming down its U.S. operations, closing 30% of its 224 branches and repositioning its services towards international clients as it seeks to cut costs.

The bank’s profits fell to $13.35 billion last year, down from almost $20 billion in 2018.

The drop was down to goodwill write-offs in its global investment and commercial banking in Europe, to the tune of $7.3 billion.

Shares fell more than 5.82% off the back of the news.

Additional fact: The Hongkong and Shanghai Banking Corporation (HSBC) was founded in 1865 to finance Britain’s trade with China but with acquisitions and growth now operates in 65 countries around the world. HSBC’s headquarters moved to London in 1992 but a shift back to Hong Kong given the growing importance of Asia to the bank has been much discussed.

Key background: HSBC’s overhaul comes amid a turbulent year for the bank which has confronted the impact of the coronavirus in China, Hong Kong’s protest movement, Brexit and the dramatic ouster of CEO John Flint in August. Quinn’s decision to focus cuts on HSBC’s investment banking arm in Europe and U.S. reflects how Europe’s banks have lost ground to Wall Street institutions even in their home markets.

NurPhoto via Getty Images

