Humor In Marketing: Do’s And Don’ts From A Comedian, Humor Speaker, And Author

Creating stronger customer-brand relationships is a top priority for marketers, which is why storytelling has been a hot topic. I recently came across Andrew Tarvin—comedian, humor speaker, and author of Humor that Works: The Missing Skill for Success and Happiness at Work—whose unique approach to leveraging humor could be helpful for marketers. This is part 1 of a 2-part series on how marketers can use humor to improve the customer experience.

Kimberly Whitler: Can you provide some background on how you went from a big-company IT employee to comedian?

Andrew Tarvin: I have a degree in computer science and engineering and spent six years as an IT project manager at Procter & Gamble (P&G). I’ve always been obsessed with doing things as efficiently as possible. How can I do the least amount of work for the most amount of gain? As an example, when I was little, I realized that if you organize all of the silverware in the dishwasher so all of the forks were in one bin, all of the spoons in another, and so on, you would have a net gain of about 20 seconds. At P&G, I realized that while you can be efficient with computers and project plans, you can’t be efficient with people. Instead, you had to be effective. And as an engineer, I didn’t have the skills to be effective with people. But while I was in college, I started doing improv and standup. I finally realized at P&G that to be effective with people, I needed to draw on my improv and comedy skills. I found that the engineering enabled me to do the job but the humor enabled me to connect with the people.

Whitler: Are people either naturally funny (or not) or is it something that can be learned?

Tarvin: Humor is a skill and it can be learned. I encourage people to become a little more aware of what makes them laugh. Use that as a building point. It’s often an iteration over time and doesn’t require joke-telling or a punchline. If you want to build the skill, it’s important to understand that there is an art and science to humor. You can teach the content, structure, etc.

But the way I encourage people to start is to think about “one smile per hour”. What is something that you can do each hour of the day that brings a smile to your face or someone else’s. If yo’re going into a meeting, what’s one thing you could do to create a smile? If you have a long commute home, what’s one way to make it a little more fun. Developing a humor habit encourages people to find other ways to bring levity and joy to their work. As an individual, you don’t have to create the humor, you can be an audience member of it. You can respond to others’ humor. And you can borrow humor, like adding comics to your presentations. Or you can add humorous images. The idea is to become more deliberate about creating it yourself.

Whitler: Why does humor work in marketing?

Tarvin: Both humor and marketing are about communication. Humor is a form of communication. So when you think of some of today’s marketing challenges, humor can solve them. A Times article indicated that the average consumer is bombarded with 5000 messages a day. Humor can help drive attention and break through this clutter. If you get a consumer to laugh, you get them listen. If you get them to listen, you get them to learn, and ultimately act.

Groupon had an email with the subject line that said, “Coupons that make us proud (unlike our nephew Steve)”. It grabbed attention and can make people curious. This can drive engagement. A lot of things we try to accomplish through marketing can occur by using humor.

Whitler: When is humor not appropriate in marketing?

Tarvin: It is important that people understand that humor is broader than comedy. Humor doesn’t necessarily mean that you have to laugh. Humor is something that is comic, absurd or incongruous that causes amusement. Most marketing campaigns can benefit by adding levity. But if your brand is very serious inherently, it may not be appropriate. If you are UNICEF, you might not have jokes, but you might use a softer version of humor.

To be more specific, there are three reasons why humor may be inappropriate: 1) inappropriate target (if you are making fun of somebody and there isn’t a good relationship it can appear aggressive), 2) inappropriate topic (humor isn’t an excuse to talk about an inappropriate subject), 3) inappropriate time (I don’t want my surgeon telling jokes in the middle of surgery, but maybe in the waiting room, it is ok).

