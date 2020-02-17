‘Hunters’ Review: A Pulpy Thriller Worthy Of Its Pulpy Premise

Share to facebook

Pulp. At one time a totally viable and exciting way to describe a piece of media has been turned into a four-letter word in the age of peak TV. No one wants to be pulp. They want to be prestige. However, sometimes it’s the perfect word to describe something that gives no four-letter words about what it is and how insane a world it presents. And that’s why it’s the perfect word to describe Amazon’s latest pulpy, nazi hunter drama, Hunters.

Created by David Weil and starring Al Pacino, Hunters follows the life of Jonah Heidelbaum, an average teenager living in 1970s New York who has his life forever changed the night he witnesses the murder of his holocaust surviving grandmother at the hands of a mysterious man who he comes to learn is a nazi… a nazi who is not the only one of his group living stateside in a post-World War II landscape.

For a show about something as serious as post-World War II nazi hunting, Hunters is a lot of fun. Logan Lerman’s Jonah is a solid fish-out-of-water lead paired with one of the most charismatic versions of an Al Pacino character seen on screen since Heat (and the German accent has a lot to do with it). It’s precisely the kind of in your face series one would expect from the likes of Jordan Peele, who serves as Hunters’ executive producer.

There’s also a healthy amount of world-building taking place in the feature-length pilot episode that opens in shocking fashion in order to swiftly reveal this is very much an espionage series as much as it a procedurally action/adventure series. Yes, this is a show about stopping nazis who have infiltrated the American government in order to bring about another genocide. That’s as pulpy as pulp gets, folks.

Amazon’s latest embraces its classification in stride so as to best any and all competition that might come its way the next few weeks.

Overall, Hunters is the show it needs to be to pull off the premise it’s set about achieving. In the hands of Stephen Spielberg, the premise of Jewish war-criminal hunters gets nominated for best picture. In the hands of Jordan Peele, it helps create a series far more exciting and compelling than the on-paper premise would have anyone believe.

Hunters premieres this Friday on Amazon