Husker Air Takes Flight—Did It Land Any Prime Football Recruits?

A year ago, Nebraska Athletics launched a novel transportation arrangement they hoped would pay off in efficiency and in landing top recruits. It is now February 2020—how did it turn out?

I’ll grant you, Lincoln, Nebraska is in the middle of the country. It’s 53 miles from Omaha, Nebraska; it’s 226 miles to Kansas City, Kansas; it’s 188 miles to Des Moines, Iowa; it’s 520 miles to Chicago, Illinois. While I’m sure the drive is scenic and enjoyable, it takes a long time to get somewhere. So flying makes sense.

Bill Moos, athletics director at Nebraska, wanted to open up the recruiting landscape to his new head coach. With roughly 2 million residents in the Husker State (and fewer football players), Moos wanted head coach Scott Frost to be able to reach far flung recruiting hot beds like Florida, California, Ohio and Texas easily and quickly. He came up with Husker Air.

Husker Air relies on the private planes fully owned and fractionally owned by donors to the Husker Athletics Program. Donors, in exchange for their aircraft, receive a tax deduction. Those who purchase jet cards, where they buy hours on a private charter, may also donate those cards to the University. Finally, donors can elect to give funds directly to the Nebraska Foundation specifically for chartered air travel for coaches.

Moos described it to Journal-Star this way: “we need to be in those high schools where the Ohio States, Alabamas and Clemsons are recruiting. If we’re expected to get back into that kind of race, we have to have those kind of players. The Husker Air Fleet is going to be important.”

Nebraska Athletics shared the following parameters with HuskerOnline.com regarding how benefactors can assist the Big Red:

*Private planes that meet aircraft, maintenance, pilot and insurance standards.

*Flight hours, such as through fractional ownership or jet card hours. Fractional ownership costs include the number of hours flown, but also some recurring costs of owning a share of a small jet. In general, a jet card allows more of a pay-as-you-go service, without many of the other partial ownership costs.

To give you a general idea of the cost, 25 hours of flight time on a private jet ranges from about $145,000 to $165,000 plus taxes and other fees, according to industry data.

*Money to the Nebraska Foundation to pay for air expenses.

What’s unique about this activity when college football and basketball coaches have been using chartered aircraft for years? For Nebraska, it saves them about $971,000. Typically, they chartered through a limited number of companies available in the market. They have broadened the number of planes (and size of planes) available to the entire athletics department. And unlike schools such as Penn State or Ohio State, they have elected not to purchase one or two planes for use by the department.

Moos and others are excited about the possibilities in the program. The tax deduction survived the 2018 Tax Cuts and Jobs Act (unlike seat donations for season ticket holders), so he sees a long runway for growth. “We already had great feedback from donors on the Husker Air Fleet program, and with the program now in place, I am confident we will have more individuals willing to step forward and help in this manner”, Moos said.

It’s a unique way to solve a vexing problem for rebuilding a football team which finished the 2019 season 5-7 located in America’s heartland. Their 2020 recruiting class has signed 20, seven of which are from Florida. After the “second season” in recruiting, experts have rated the class fourth in the Big Ten, and at or near 20th in the nation, with two scholarships still open.

Like a quarterback with a strong arm, the road to success may just be through the air. No doubt Nebraska will continue with their out of state recruiting in 2021 and beyond.

