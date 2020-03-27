Huxton: Simple, High Quality And Easy To Use Cannabis Products

CJ & DJ

Photo: Courtesy of Huxton

Warren Bobrow=WB: Why cannabis? What was your (both) of your path to the plant?

Chelsea and Dustin Johnson=DJ and CJ: Our mother shattered her knee cap in the early 2000s and was prescribed increasing amounts of opiates for over 10 years. When the law passed here in Arizona we got her interested in cannabis as an alternative treatment, and she was able to get off all of the narcotics in just under 9 months as a result. It truly saved her life, and inspired us to do our part to help bring responsible cannabis to the mainstream consumer. We opened a retail dispensary & cultivation facility here in Arizona, and HUXTON was launched out of those operations.

WB: Please tell me about your company? What is your six and twelve month goals? What obstacles do you face? How do you anticipate removing any obstacles?

DJ and CJ: HUXTON is a leisure lifestyle brand, focused on creating simple, easy to use cannabis goods. We wanted to provide mainstream products to casual consumers so that buying and consuming cannabis wasn’t so daunting. Our core products are categorized by effect to simplify the experience, and we are currently live in 3 states. Our 6 -12 month goals are to grow the brand through licensing deals into a dozen or so markets. We’re getting great momentum now, so we’re hopeful we can continue to carry that forward and build a national presence. The largest obstacle we’ve faced has been finding the right partners to work with as we expand. Each market is extremely unique, and so we try to be pretty selective on who we work with. Our current partners in Nevada ( Flower One ) & Washington ( Phat Panda ) have truly been amazing . We don’t know that you can necessarily ‘remove obstacles’, more so just be present and ready to deal with them. Once you’ve cleared one hurdle, another will pop up in its place, so were just dedicated everyday to the grind.

3. Indoor or outdoor grown? Why? What is your thoughts on Biodynamics? Living soil? Terroir?

DJ and CJ:We are more focused on the operators and the operations, and less concerned with one technique in particular. That side of the business is constantly evolving and changing, and we really rely on our partners to do the work to find the fit that’s best for them. Our job is really to innovate on the product side, build the brand’s reach, and make sure that our message is getting through to the consumer.

4. What is your favorite restaurant? Where? What kind of food?

DJ -That’s an easy one for me. Top 3 meals I’ve ever had were all at Schwa in Chicago. I have a great friend in Chicago who introduced me to the boys over there, and it is the most uniquely bad ass culinary experience I’ve ever had. Food is next level, plus those guys know how to party out there.

CJ – That’s not as easy for me! If I had to choose one it would be Sweet Basil in Vail, Colorado. It’s a modern American restaurant with an incredible bar and staff, killer martinis and a whipped feta appetizer that’s out of this world.

WB: What is your passion? DJ – Mine is my family. I have an amazing wife and two beautiful little girls, so they definitely are always #1 on that list. Second to that though would be building the unique opportunity that we have with HUXTON. It’s not often that you have a front row seat to something as unique as the cannabis industry, and I’m stoked to be able to work on that opportunity everyday. The thing that I love about cannabis is the way that it can bring people together of all backgrounds and ways of life. If we can play a small role in that, bringing people together, by influencing the lifestyles of travelers, creators, entrepreneurs, parents, music lovers, basically anyone, then that is a worthy pursuit that I’m proud to be a part of.

CJ – I’ve always been extremely passionate about trying to bring a little goodness to the world. With cannabis you see almost daily the positive impact taking shape. Being able to change lives and perceptions is something Huxton has aimed to do since day one, and having a job where I can do that everyday is something that I never thought imaginable. Huxton is not only changing perceptions but we are involved with forest rehabilitation, yoga and wellness events, recycling programs and more.

Source