Hybrids, Electric Vehicles, And The Black Community

February is Black History Month. It offers an opportunity to highlight aspects of the black community that might otherwise go unnoticed. I love such months because it allows people to highlight their cultures and provide different narratives than what has been omitted or presented historically. As someone that typically writes about weather, climate, and science topics, this month felt appropriate to highlight a movement within the black community that is very much tied to the climate issue: Electric vehicles (EV), hybrids, and the black community. I spoke with E-Mobility Consultant and Co-Founder of EVHybridNoire Terry Travis about why his advocacy of EV and hybrids in this community is so important.

I have driven a hybrid vehicle for over a year now and love it. My hybrid, a Ford Fusion Titanium model, is a great drive, significantly reduces my fuel budget, and has a really awesome 10-speaker Sony sound system, which was admittedly a big selling point for me. For reference, the Bureau of Transportation Statistics (BTS) defines the vehicles in this way:

….hybrid-electric vehicles (HEV), plug-in hybrid-electric vehicles (PHEV), and electric vehicles (EV). Plug-in hybrid electric vehicles include plug-in hybrid and extended range EVs but do not include neighborhood electric vehicles, low speed electric vehicles, or two-wheeled electric vehicles. A hybrid electric vehicle is a vehicle powered by a combination of battery-electric motor(s) and an internal combustion engine. Bureau of Transportation Statistices website

According to BTS, hybrid vehicles penetrated the market in 1999, while plug-in electric vehicle emerged in 2010. Hybrids were 3.2% of the light vehicle market in 2013 but was only 2% in 2018. The BTS website points out that, “Plug-in hybrids and all-electrics combined accounted for 2.1% of the light vehicle market in 2018.” Oddly, some states have removed EV tax credits, which may have impacted market interest, but there are renewed efforts to reinstate them. Terry Travis is an expert on the EV, HEV, and PHEV world. His perspective is quite interesting.

Dr. Marshall Shepherd: What is EVHybridNoire?

Terry Travis: EVHybridNoire is The Nation’s Largest Network of Diverse EV Drivers and Enthusiasts, serving as the voice of this community with members across the country. EVHybridNoire is a 501c3 non-profit working at the intersection of transportation, energy and environmental equity aimed at increasing EV adoption and awareness in diverse communities through public policy advocacy, education, and outreach, and increasing public charging access and infrastructure, workforce/economic development opportunities as well as public health benefits of electric transportation. EVHybridNoire is also a community, a safe space for diverse members to share information and resources about clean transportation, eMobility, shared and autonomous vehicles and other advanced eMobility tech.

Dr. Marshall Shepherd: Why is it important that Black and other marginalized communities engage on EV issues?

Terry Travis: The impact of transportation emissions particularly on communities of color can’t be understated. It also seems to be the public health crisis that no one is discussing. This is a situation that goes well beyond cool car tech. The adoption and advocacy of zero-emission vehicles for black and brown communities in many instances is a matter of life and death. For too long initiatives and programs focused on engaging consumers and increasing EV Adoption have targeted one-dimensional segment of Early Adopters – while early adopters are an important consumer base, we believe communities impacted worst and first by air pollution should be prioritized to receive education, incentives, and access to EV Charging infrastructure – for these communities access to clean transportation is a “life or death” matter. In additional, there is a huge economic opportunity with vehicles and charging infrastructure deployment.

Dr. Marshall Shepherd: Are there myths about who owns EV/hybrid vehicles?

Terry Travis: While there are more expensive EVs available, some of our members have benefited from Electric Vehicles by purchasing the lower-priced EVs. We have members ranging from retirees who purchased $6K pre-owned EVs because being on a fixed income it worked for their budgets to high schoolers whose first vehicles are EVs. That generation may have no intention to ever drive an internal combustion engine vehicle. The idea that they can drive a vehicle that’s fun to drive with lots of speed and torque, with very little to no maintenance (in some cases Windshield Wipers, Tires and Windshield Wiper Fluid), not have to go to gas stations, which results in increased financial savings and most importantly, help the environment is appealing. Last time I checked, we all needed to breathe clean air. It just seems like its a no brainer, not to mention most auto manufacturers have pivoted towards electric futures.

*Author Note: The recent study at this link shows the disproportionate gap in exposure to air pollution as a function of race.

Dr. Marshall Shepherd: What does success look like for you?

Terry Travis: Success to us would be chapters across the country and world with chapter members engaged in outreach and advocacy in their communities that are often left out of the conversation. In addition, we would like to see the communities hit “worst and first” leading the conversation around clean and sustainable transportation, energy and environmental equity while simultaneously we have moved beyond mere consumerism and created workforce and economic opportunities for these burdened communities in the Auto 2.0 ecosystem.

