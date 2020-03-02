Hyperscale Cloud Providers Shaping the Platform Marketplace

Today, nearly all companies invest in assembling digital platforms as a source of significant efficiencies and competitive advantage. Platforms enable a data-driven world and allow companies to create new business value in improving experiences for customers, employees and partners. Multiple platforms and other software components usually comprise the platform a company assembles. For example, a consistent component of almost all platforms is the heavy use of cloud and the rich set of capabilities available from the hyperscaled platforms. But companies need to understand the consequences of the presence of this component in the platform they build.

Why Companies Include Hyperscalers When They Assemble A Platform

Currently, there are three main hyperscale cloud providers: Amazon AWS, Google Cloud Platform and Microsoft’s Azure. We can potentially also consider Alibaba in China as a hyperscaler. Their platforms are very beneficial for customers.

Some of the very powerful value drivers that companies should look to exploit from hyperscale cloud platforms include:

Cost. The hyperscale provider’s enormous investment into tools and intellectual property (IP) make it extremely cheap to access and use the cloud to extend and build out the customer’s capabilities.

Scalability. The hyperscale platforms provide the ability to quickly and seamlessly handle immense volumes of activity and data.

Interoperability. The hyperscale provider’s cloud platform integrates with other systems; thus, it costs less for the customer to implement and integrate the platform.

It’s easy to understand why most companies opt for these benefits in the platforms they assemble. However, a hyperscale cloud provider’s presence goes far beyond being a cloud provider. When company leaders make decisions about cloud platforms, I believe they need to understand the consequences of hyperscale providers’ actions.

Impacts On Platforms From Hyperscale Cloud Providers

The former assumptions about clouds having lower-priced operations and enabling work to move from one cloud to another location are changing. I recently blogged about how hyperscale providers are changing cloud operations in 2020.

Hyperscalers are starting to develop industry and functional expertise that will shape platform investments in the marketplace. Increasingly, these intellectual advantages will be overwhelming, enabling the hyperscalers to dictate the direction in which platforms will develop and operate.

Some of their actions are beneficial. For example, hyperscalers now create roadmaps that accelerate customers’ learnings from their peers. The hyperscale cloud providers now engage in building ecosystems with a common set of tools, which will lead to standardization and integration. They also now provide storage and a huge set of capabilities that customers can use when assembling their own platforms.

The consequences, though, are significant. Consider the reality of vendor lock-in resulting from these actions, for instance:

Hyperscale cloud platform providers now build walled gardens by creating alliances with other providers that become necessary services (such as data management, testing, and AI services) in a customer’s ecosystem.

They exclude the use of other providers’ tools and capabilities.

Their constructs make it harder to work in multi-cloud environments and move work from one provider’s cloud platform to another.

Along with these strategies that enable lock-in, the hyperscale providers are now raising the cost of cloud platforms.

As an example, I was recently with an executive of a Fortune 500 firm that just renewed its contract with Microsoft for a large Azure contract in which Microsoft raised its cloud prices by 40%.

This is far from the only example I can provide and clearly shows that the heady days of year-on-year pricing reductions may be coming to an end, with the “special deals” that were used to entice firms into large commitments only lasting as long as the original contract length.

When the hidden or less clearly documented costs such as data transfer and other additional “line items” are added to the bill, it quickly becomes apparent that the cost of running in the hyperscale cloud environments is starting to rise, and the trend looks set to continue for the indefinite future.

When one takes a step back and looks at the competitive landscape with a small oligarchy of three or, at most, four firms controlling the market for scaled cloud services, it would indeed be surprising if the terms of competition did not change from price and instead focus on functions, capabilities and supporting tools. Indeed, it is these behaviors we now see taking shape in the marketplace.

Cloud Platforms Need More Strategic Attention Than They Get

For enterprise customers, the downsides of hyperscale cloud platforms are vendor lock-in and increased prices. As pricing power of the hyperscalers increases, it is likely that this will drive a large market for highly automated private cloud capabilities in which costs can be better controlled. However, given the benefits, adoption of these cloud platforms is so rich at this point that the momentum looks to be unstoppable with almost all firms reconciled to having a substantial part of their application estates sitting on public cloud.

As cloud and its role in the enterprise IT function solidifies, it poses significant consequence for how the hyperscale cloud providers approach their large enterprise clients. It requires that they rethink their account management and customer relationships.

In the past, they provided a commodity and were not open to facilitating or building intimate relationships except with their largest customers. But that’s now changing. The realities of supporting enterprise IT and its needs and expectations are different from the set of customer expectations in place until now. It is also clear that the vendor management used with traditional vendors will not work well with the new cloud realities; therefore, they need to quickly rethink and restructure these techniques and process.

Three Tips For Enterprise Customers

Given the hyperscale providers’ strategies and investments in their cloud platforms, it’s important for enterprise customers to understand the direction their cloud provider takes in shaping the platform marketplace. Taking full advantage of the rich capabilities while maintaining strategic flexibility will be a key skill as this new reality solidifies.

One way firms can create flexibility is to carefully select the right set of ecosystem vendors whose products, services and capabilities mitigate the rising challenges of diminished interoperability with the hyperscale providers’ platforms.

Finally, when choosing integrators that help manage platforms, customers need to choose integrators that have strategies that both conform to and are complementary to a hyperscale cloud platform provider’s vision and capability set.

