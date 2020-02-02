I Live At Ground Zero For Tesla Model Y Adoption — The Electric Car Future Has Arrived In My Los Angeles Neighborhood

Dual Motor All-Wheel Drive Long-Range Tesla Model Y.

Credit: Tesla

If all of America was like my Los Angeles neighborhood the Model 3 would be the No. 1 selling new car and EV adoption would be headed toward 30 percent of total car sales.

What it takes to have a community with a high EV adoption rate:

Lots of EV sales outlets. There are seven Tesla stores and four Tesla service centers within 30 miles of where I live, three EV-friendly Chevy dealers (at least one ranks in the top three nationwide for Chevy Volt and Bolt sales), not to mention EV-friendly BMW and Nissan dealerships.

Lots of public chargers

Big population of young professionals exposed to EVs

Not a requisite but a result: slow but sure disappearance of the classic Toyota Prius (the erstwhile darling of green car buyers), replaced by pure EVs

In my immediate neighborhood within 100 yards of my home, residents own five Model 3s, at least a couple of Chevy Bolts (not counting the two Bolts in my garage), three Chevy Volts, and a smattering (1 or 2) of Nissan Leafs and BMW i3s.

Ready for the Model Y

I’m going to make a not-so-bold prediction. As soon as the Model Y is available in more than limited volumes, it will pop up in my neighborhood.

While there is a small Model X presence in my community, I’m guessing (predicting) that there is significant latent demand for the Model Y. The pricey Model X is way beyond what even most successful young professionals can afford (starting at about $80,000).

The Model Y — like the Model 3 — is a different story. EV consumers, like myself, bought or leased the Bolt because it is a relatively cheap, compact SUV (aka hatchback/crossover). The Model Y also fits that bill starting at around $47,000 with the cheaper variant expected in 2021 at around $40,000.

In January this year, we started producing Model Y in limited volumes already…the Model Y four wheel drive got an EPA rating of 315 miles and this improvement is reflected on the configurator as of today. Elon Musk, Telsa 2019 fourth-quarter earnings conference call, January 29, 2020

How we get to the EV future

As more people buy EVs, this will put pressure on more shopping centers to install destination chargers. These chargers are more psychological than practical: it’s a very effective EV sales pitch. As shoppers see more chargers, they get more comfortable with EVs and this can ultimately sway their next car purchase.

Another building block for EV acceptance is traditional car dealerships taking delivery of more EVs (think Ford, Volkswagen, Mercedes) and staffing showrooms with EV-savvy salespeople. This could trigger a sea change by converting more average car buyers to EVs in the coming years. I’m lucky to live near one of the most EV-friendly Chevy dealers in the U.S. but this is still, by far, the exception not the rule.

Tesla of course will play a huge role. The enormously-popular Model 3 is a catalyst for change unto itself. It’s a car people want period (and just happens to be an EV). The Model Y should take the Tesla mass-market push to the next level, boosting EV acceptance overall.

There are seven Level 2 chargers at this shopping center near my home. Unfortunately, Level 3 … [+] charging hasn’t arrived yet in my neighborhood. (Pictured is my Chevy Bolt).

Credit: Brooke Crothers

A few of the seven Level 2 chargers recently installed in a shopping center close to my home. As … [+] people see more and more destination chargers, they will get more comfortable with the idea of purchasing an EV.