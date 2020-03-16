IAG Boss Postpones Retirement As Europe Grapples With Coronavirus Crisis

Willie Walsh will postpone his retirement as CEO of IAG, the group which owns Aer Lingus, British Airways, Iberia, LEVEL and Vueling.

The group announced its current action plan to cope with the impact of the spread of coronavirus on the airline industry, including the decision by the U.S. administration, announced during the weekend, to include the U.K. and Ireland in European flight restrictions.

British Airways Boeing 747-400 commercial aircraft landing at New York JFK John F. Kennedy International Airport on 23 January 2020.

Luis Gallego, the current CEO of Iberia, who is intended to take Walsh’s place after retirement, will remain in Madrid to manage the Spanish carrier as the airline faces its own challenges.

“As we respond to COVID-19, Willie, Luis and the board of IAG have decided that management stability across the Group should be a priority in the near term,” said Antonio Vázquez, Chairman of IAG. “We are grateful that Willie has agreed to delay his retirement for a short period at this challenging time.”

The group also announced moves to protect capital and reduce costs during this time of crisis.

“We have seen a substantial decline in bookings across our airlines and global network over the past few weeks and we expect demand to remain weak until well into the summer,” Walsh said. “We are therefore making significant reductions to our flying schedules. We will continue to monitor demand levels and we have the flexibility to make further cuts if necessary. We are also taking actions to reduce operating expenses and improve cash flow at each of our airlines. IAG is resilient with a strong balance sheet and substantial cash liquidity.”

Capacity for April and May will be cut by at least 75% compared to the same period in 2019. The group will also ground surplus aircraft, reduce and defer capital spending, cut non-essential and non-cyber related IT spend, and discretionary spending. The company also plans reduce labor costs by freezing recruitment, implementing voluntary leave options, temporarily suspending employment contracts, and reducing working hours.

IAG said the current changing situation makes it impossible to issue profit guidance for 2020 at this time, but did say it had strong liquidity of €9.3 billion ($10.39 billion); including €7.35 billion ($8.20 billion) in cash, cash equivalents and interest-bearing deposits as of March 12.

Competitors seek help as cash threatens to run out.

This assertion of liquidity by IAG stands in contrast to Richard Branson’s request over the weekend that the U.K. government consider a £7.5 billion ($9.32 billion) bail out of the airline industry through a government-backed credit facility.

However, with the duration and extent of the coronavirus crisis largely unknown, and the potential severe reduction in global and domestic passenger traffic looming, even cash-rich airlines like those in the IAG group may need some level of financial support from governments soon.

As CAPA analysts have reported, most of the world’s airlines could be bankrupt by the end of May if the situation does not turn around quickly. One potential solution they propose would be to rescind national ownership rules and allow the industry to merge into global brands. However, while the push to globalize airlines has been a frequent topic of CAPA meetings, many governments see aviation as strategic infrastructure and would rather back their airlines directly.

In Europe, Reuters reports that Italy has decided to take full control of embattled Alitalia as the spread of the virus complicates a potential sale of the national carrier. Both France and the Netherlands are currently considering how they might lend support to save thousands of jobs at Air France/KLM. Finland’s Minister for European Affairs and Ownership Steering also said in a tweet last Thursday that Finland would lend its support to the national carrier, Finnair.

Finnair announced this morning that it would cut capacity by up to 90%, but maintain critical service within the country, limited service to Europe, and a single intercontinental route to Tokyo. We are likely to see further similar announcements from airlines and governments over the coming days.

