Iconic ‘Goodfellas’ Bar In Queens Gets New Life After Closure Scare

HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA – NOVEMBER 15: Martin Scorsese speaks onstage during 2019 AFI Fest: The … [+] Irishman at TCL Chinese Theatre on November 15, 2019 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Michael Kovac/Getty Images for Netflix)

Getty Images for Netflix

An 189-year-old bar in Queens where Martin Scorsese shot “roughly 15 percent” of his 1989 mob classic Goodfellas was dead man walking heading into the weekend.

But that was before local leaders negotiated and finalized a compromise with the building’s owner to keep business flowing into the new decade.

Nicknamed “The Most Famous Bar You’ve Never Heard Of,” Neir’s Tavern in the Woodhaven neighborhood of Queens will remain one of New York City’s oldest operating taverns after City Councilman Robert Holden and Assemblyman Mike Miller stepped in to rescue the venerable establishment from a 500 percent rent increase.

According to Neir’s owner Loycent Gordon, the bar was on death’s door because of a recent rent hike imposed by building owner Henry Shi that would’ve escalated his payments from $1,100 to $5,400 a month.

The new pact between Shi and local leaders lowered the tavern’s rent to an affordable, yet undisclosed amount for a term of five-years.

Despite being listed as one of the 13 oldest bars in New York, Gordon’s recent petition to the city to grant Neir’s historical landmark status was turned down.

In addition to being a shrine to Goodfellas fanatics, Neir’s has also been seen in the 2011 Ben Stiller and Eddie Murphy comedy Tower Heist.

Neir’s was also featured in a Season 9 episode of the CNN travel series Anthony Bourdain: Parts Unknown, in which the late host discusses the tavern’s winding history over drinks with Gordon, who saved Neir’s from a previous closure scare in 2009 and has owned it since. The episode, entitled “Queens,” originally aired on May 21, 2017.

“Back in the 1820s, when Queens was still mostly farmland and livestock,” Bourdain narrates in the episode, “the manager of a racetrack called the Union Course opened a nearby tavern to accommodate the gamblers and layabouts who frequented his track. It was called the Blue Pump Room. In later iterations, it became the Old Abbey, the Union Course Tavern, and finally, Neir’s Tavern. The Neir famly, German emigres, added a bowling alley, a ballroom and a hotel after the racetrack closed in 1898 and renamed the place Neir’s Social Hall.”

Key scenes from Goodfellas filmed in Neir’s include the planning of the Lufthansa heist and the ensuing Christmas party where Robert De Niro and Ray Liotta’s gangster cohorts recklessly flaunt the spoils (cars and furs) of their success.

Source