If It’s The Offseason, The Cleveland Browns Must Be Looking For A New Coach

Jimmy Haslam has owned the Cleveland Browns for eight years. He’ll soon hire his sixth head coach. … [+] (AP Photo/David Richard)

ASSOCIATED PRESS

With a winning percentage of .259 (33-94) in his eight years as owner of the Cleveland Browns, which includes the calamitously historic 0-16 train wreck of

2017, Jimmy Haslam has plenty of experience at hiring new coaches, and new general managers.

Hiring the right coach and general manager?

Not so much.

The search for that holy gridiron grail is underway once again in Cleveland, after Haslam’s latest, and nearly-annual, pigskin purge, which claimed coach Freddie Kitchens and general manager John Dorsey. Both were shown the door following the Browns’ ugly 6-10 season, which concluded Sunday with a half-hearted, mail-it-in 33-23 loss to the clawless Cincinnati Bengals.

So it’s back to the well-worn drawing board for Haslam & Company. The embattled owner has begun the search for what will be the sixth general manager and sixth head coach in Haslam’s ragged eight-year stewardship of what was once one of the NFL’s most storied franchises.

Not anymore.

Since re-entering the NFL in 1999, the Browns have had losing seasons in 19 of 21 years. The next coach hired by Haslam will be the franchise’s 10th (12th counting interims) since 1999, which means the team averages about one coaching change every other year.

That includes two one-and-done coaches with Haslam as owner: Rob Chudzinski (2013) and the overmatched Kitchens in 2019. With the hiring of the next coach, current Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield will have played for four head coaches in his first three years in the league.

“We’re certainly not proud of it,” said Haslam of all the coaching changes made on his watch. “But we take responsibility for it.”

Haslam’s here-we-go-again media briefing Thursday at the team’s headquarters in Berea, Ohio sounded a lot like all the other here-we-go-again confabs held following the firing of all the previous coaches.

In fact, if you closed your eyes and just listened to the rhetoric, you’d be hard-pressed to identify which coach firing Haslam was talking about: Pat Shurmur? Chudzinski? Mike Pettine? Hue Jackson? Or Kitchens?

Only the names change. The mea culpa’s do not. The vows to get it right the next time do not. And the subsequent disastrous season that follows those vows does not.

The Haslam ownership years have been the bleakest in franchise history, a fact that the architect, to his credit, doesn’t deny.

“We feel terrible about what’s happened, but are more determined than ever to get it right,” said an owner who in eight years on the job has done nothing but get it wrong.

Amazingly, an owner who has preached the values of patience and continuity, but who has brokered in knee jerk and chaos, begins his latest head coach quest with the observation that “I think it’s a very attractive job.”

Crazier still: Haslam’s right. At least from a roster perspective; a roster, not incidentally, that was built almost exclusively by the recently-discarded Dorsey.

After a brilliant rookie year, Mayfield’s sophomore season was swallowed whole by various organizational dysfunctions, but he’s still the most important player on the roster. The Browns also have two Pro Bowl receivers in Odell Beckham and Jarvis Landry, two Pro Bowl running backs in Nick Chubb and Kareem Hunt, plus two Pro Bowl-caliber defensive players in end Myles Garrett, and cornerback Denzel Ward.

So there’s plenty of meat on the bone in Cleveland that Haslam can sell to potential coaching candidates. But that attractive roster comes at a price for the next coach, that being Haslam’s infamous impatience, plus a dubious organizational framework.

Haslam says the head coach will be hired before the general manager and that the head coach “will be heavily involved” though will not have the final say, in the search for the general manager. Still, how many employees get to help pick their own boss? With the Browns, at last one.

Except that the new general manager won’t be the new coach’s boss. Haslam said the two new hires will report to ownership as equals. That model was last used with coach Hue Jackson and GM Sashi Brown, and It led to a power struggle that was eventually won by Jackson, when Brown was fired in 2017. A year later, Jackson was fired.

This year’s coaching search is officially underway, and the Browns have apparently cast a wide net. Thursday, former Packers coach Mike McCarthy visited Berea for an interview. Others connected to the Browns’ job are Patriots offensive coordinator and Cleveland-area native Josh McDaniels, Vikings offensive coordinator Kevin Stefanski, 49ers defensive coordinator Robert Saleh, Chiefs offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy, Ravens offensive coordinator Nick Roman and Bills offensive coordinator Brian Daboll.

Haslam said he and his search committee of five, which includes son-in-law J.W. Johnson, who has no background in football, seek coaching candidates who are strong leaders, smart, with a high football acumen, and a willingness to work well within the organization.

Seeking and finding individuals who meet that criteria are two different things. Too many times in the past Haslam thought he’d found Mr. Right, until he turned into Mr. Wrong. Sometimes quickly.

“Patience and continuity are good as long as you have the right people in place,” said Haslam. “We didn’t feel (in 2019) that we had the right people in place. But we’re very determined to get it right this time.”

If not, well, there’s always next time.

