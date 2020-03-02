Home Business If Making A Sale Would Hurt Your Customer, Don’t Make It. Amex Learned This The Hard Way So You Don’t Have To.
Business

If Making A Sale Would Hurt Your Customer, Don’t Make It. Amex Learned This The Hard Way So You Don’t Have To.

written by Forbes March 2, 2020
If Making A Sale Would Hurt Your Customer, Don’t Make It. Amex Learned This The Hard Way So You Don’t Have To.
Wall Street Journal article (paywall), occurred when the company was reeling in the wake of its loss of the important Costco account, which had for years provided Amex with a conduit to small business customers. (I want to note that according to Amex’s analysis, these bad actors represented a very small and isolated group.)

"American

Getty Images

That’s not so surprising.&nbsp;It’s in the face of such stressors that many of us are prone to making such mistakes.&nbsp;When things aren’t going well we get the temptation to juice our numbers, convince customers to buy products, services, and add-ons that they don’t need.&nbsp;Eventually–and often much more quickly than “eventually”–this leads to feelings of betrayal from your customers as well as your customer service and support employees, who may find themselves (as they did at Amex) facing an open rebellion from misled customers.

*****

This isn’t a lesson just for salespeople.&nbsp;It’s a lesson as well for leaders, from sales managers all the way up to those in the C-suite, who need to avoid rewarding those in the organization who make momentary gains at the expense of everyone working downstream.

Enough said.&nbsp;Let’s get back to work, and make sure it’s real work, rather than the pursuit of illusory gains that will ultimately become just churn.

_________________

Micah Solomon is a customer service and customer experience consultant, keynote speaker and trainer. He also works as a content creator and ghostwriter and as a customer service expert witness. Micah was recently named “the World’s #1 Customer Service Turnaround Expert” by Inc. Magazine. Email Micah directly, visit his website, or check out Micah’s new bestseller: Ignore Your Customers (and They’ll Go Away) (HarperCollins Leadership).

"Ignore

HCL

&nbsp;

” readability=”51.201785714286″>

If you have to use pressure tactics, ridiculous rebates, and the like to make a sale, it’s time to stop and consider what you’re doing.

Making a sale that isn’t good for your customer isn’t good for your company either.

American Express is learning this lesson the hard way after engaging in pressure tactics that led to small business owners to end up with expensive credit cards that didn’t fit their needs. 

The missteps, according to a Wall Street Journal article (paywall), occurred when the company was reeling in the wake of its loss of the important Costco account, which had for years provided Amex with a conduit to small business customers. (I want to note that according to Amex’s analysis, these bad actors represented a very small and isolated group.)

American Express Reports Quarterly Earnings

Getty Images

That’s not so surprising. It’s in the face of such stressors that many of us are prone to making such mistakes. When things aren’t going well we get the temptation to juice our numbers, convince customers to buy products, services, and add-ons that they don’t need. Eventually–and often much more quickly than “eventually”–this leads to feelings of betrayal from your customers as well as your customer service and support employees, who may find themselves (as they did at Amex) facing an open rebellion from misled customers.

*****

This isn’t a lesson just for salespeople. It’s a lesson as well for leaders, from sales managers all the way up to those in the C-suite, who need to avoid rewarding those in the organization who make momentary gains at the expense of everyone working downstream.

Enough said. Let’s get back to work, and make sure it’s real work, rather than the pursuit of illusory gains that will ultimately become just churn.

_________________

Micah Solomon is a customer service and customer experience consultant, keynote speaker and trainer. He also works as a content creator and ghostwriter and as a customer service expert witness. Micah was recently named “the World’s #1 Customer Service Turnaround Expert” by Inc. Magazine. Email Micah directly, visit his website, or check out Micah’s new bestseller: Ignore Your Customers (and They’ll Go Away) (HarperCollins Leadership).

Ignore Your Customers (and they'll go away) Cover Image - Micah Solomon, author

HCL

Source

0 comment
0
Facebook Twitter Google + Pinterest

You may also like

Privacy Laws Are Best Defense Against Surveillance State,...

December 26, 2019

Juice WRLD Doubles Up Inside The Top 10...

December 16, 2019

Gene Kohn And The Rise Of The Global...

January 16, 2020

Cisco: The Next IBM?

December 3, 2019

‘Fortnite’ Now Has An Official Competitive Circuit For...

January 22, 2020

Alondra Carbajal Shares How She’s Balancing A Full-Time...

December 28, 2019

UFC 247 Preview Video: Watch Jon Jones Vs....

February 3, 2020

Tropical Cyclone Landfalls Around The World Over The...

January 9, 2020

Putting The 2021 Defense Budget In Perspective

February 11, 2020

Disney Edits Same-Sex Kiss Out Of ‘Star Wars:...

December 24, 2019

Leave a Comment