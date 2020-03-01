If We Saw Betelgeuse Explode It Would Be The Biggest Celestial Sight Of Our Lives. Or Would It?

Supernovae are stupendously energetic; many can briefly outshine an entire galaxy. Artist’s … [+] impression.

ESO/M. Kornmesser

Is Betelgeuse on the eve of destruction?

The red supergiant star has been visibly dimming in the last few months, and is currently around a third of its normal brightness, though in recent days it’s become brighter. Recent images suggest that Betelgeuse is exceptionally active or ejecting a lot of dust in our direction, though there is a lot about red supergiant stars that astronomers do not know. Is this “fainting” episode a precursor to a supernova explosion—something that is certainly Betelgeuse’s ultimate fate—or will it fail to explode for now, and merely return to its normal brightness? After all, Betelgeuse has a history of brightening and dimming.

What will Betelgeuse look like if it “goes supernova” (or rather, has already gone supernova, since it’s 642 light years away, so the light from the year 1378 is only just reaching us now)? It’s often said that Betelgeuse’s explosion could mean it shines as bright as a full moon for a few months, and easily be the celestial sight of the century.

However, there are a few of problems with the whole “bright as a full moon” and “celestial sight of the century” claims:

We might not even see it! Betelgeuse is only visible in the night sky from December through May. If it “goes off” between June and November then it will only be visible as a less-than-spectacular daytime object. Astronomers haven’t mentioned this because most of them are desk-bound, and rarely go stargazing.

It wouldn’t actually be as bright as a full moon. UCSB graduate students Jared Goldberg and Evan Bauer have calculated that Betelgeuse as a supernova will shine as bright as the half-moon — nine times fainter than the full moon — for more than three months.

Even if it was brighter than expected, and it was visible in the night sky for months on end, it still wouldn’t be the celestial sight of a lifetime. There are many other celestials sights that you should get excited about instead.

Here are five celestial showpieces that are, in any case, more exciting to witness than Betelgeuse as a supernova:

A composite of the August 21, 2017 total solar eclipse showing third contact Ð the end of totality … [+] ÐÊwith sunlight beginning to reappear and the array of pink prominences along the limb of the Sun Seconds later the emerging Sun and diamond ring overwhelmed the large prominence Regulus is at lower left This is a composite of two images taken seconds apart: a 1/15th second exposure for the corona and a 1/1000 sec exposure for the prominences and chromosphere Taken with the 106mm Astro-Physics apo refractor at f/5 and Canon 6D MkII camera at ISO 100 On the Mach One equatorial mount, polar aligned and tracking the sky. (Photo by: VW Pics/Universal Images Group via Getty Images)

Universal Images Group via Getty Images

1 – A total solar eclipse

In terms of witnessing natural events, nothing compares to totality. As the moon slips in front of the Sun the phenomena on show are incredible; a drop in temperature and feeling of primeval dread as it gets dark, rippling shadows on the ground around you, beads of light peeking through the moon’s valleys, a beautiful “diamond ring” as the last bead disappears, and a fleeting few minutes gazing at the glowing corona – the sun’s crown – a spiky halo-like outer, hotter, ice-white atmosphere.

The next total solar eclipse is in Chile and Argentina on December 14, 2020, when the sun will be eclipsed for just over two minutes. However, the two greatest eclipses of our era will take place on August 2, 2027 in North Africa (Luxor, Egypt is where to head) and August 12, 2045 across the US. During both of thee extra-special eclipses totality will last over a whopping six minutes.

Ming’antu Observatory, Xilingol, Inner Mongolia, China, December 14, 2018. Costfoto / Barcroft … [+] Images / Barcroft Media via Getty Images

Barcroft Media via Getty Images

2 – A meteor storm

A night sky raining down with shooting stars … wow. It does happen, with observers occasionally reporting having seen hundreds and hundreds of shooting stars in just half an hour. So when’s the next meteor storm? That’s impossible to say. Astronomers know exactly when regular meteor showers will happen. Earth’s orbit takes it through streams of dust, ice and rock left by my comets as they pass through the solar system, and just occasionally there’s a clump of material that causes something truly, and unpredictably, spectacular. November’s Leonid meteor storms of 1998, 1999, 2001 and 2002 are well remembered for a large number of bright meteors, but the best advice is to know your meteor shower peak dates and do some targeted stargazing—and, if you’re very patient, you might just get lucky. Either way, if you get yourself under dark skies after midnight at the right time, you’ll almost certainly see an unforgettably bright fireball streak, to keep you keen.

Here are your biggest chances of experiencing a sky full of shooting stars in 2020, with peaks marred by strong moonlight not included:

April 22, 2020 Lyrids (no moon)

Late July, 2020 Delta Aquariids (no moon)

October 7, 2020 Draconids (late-rising moon)

October 21, 2020 Orionids (no moon)

November 11-12, 2020 North Taurids (no moon)

November 17, 2020 Leonids (no moon)

December 13-14, 2020 Geminids (no moon)

December 22, 2020 Ursids (no moon)

New Mexico, Vla Radio Telescope And Hale-Bopp Comet. (Photo by Education Images/Universal Images … [+] Group via Getty Images)

Universal Images Group via Getty Images

3 – A really bright comet

Planet Earth hasn’t seen a spectacular naked-eye comet since Comet Hale-Bopp (C/1995 O1) in 1997. One of the most observed comets ever, it was the brightest seen since 1976’s Comet West. Comet Hale-Bopp shone for 18 months. Far less spectacularly, Comet Lovejoy was just visible from some of the planet in 2011. However, since then, comet-hunting has been the preserve of amateur astronomers with large telescopes. So where did they all go, and when’s the next bright comet? There is no answer to those questions … except to say that we’re overdue “a big one.”

The corona of the Northern Lights from Swedish Lapland. (Photo by Gunar Streu/McPhoto/ullstein bild … [+] via Getty Images)

ullstein bild via Getty Images

4 – Aurora during a solar storm

Although anyone living around the Arctic Circle see the Northern Lights frequently between September and March, the phenomenon is rather tricky to reliably see on a brief visit. Most people who do make the trip north (or south, to see the mostly-over-the-oceans Southern Lights between March and September) either see nothing because of cloud, or get a glimpse of a slow-moving green arc or band sometimes known as a “forest fire” because they tend to be most often visible fairly low on the northern horizon. However, the longer you spend in the Arctic Circle, the greater your chance of witnessing a proper solar storm. If you’re lucky enough to get your timing and positioning right, it’s possible to witness a gathering display of the Northern Lights that culminates in a view of a magnificent auroral corona. Occurring directly above, the reward is to see the green and purple lights dancing and pulsing at speed. It looks almost like a mouth opening and closing, and it’s truly a sight that’s impossible to match.

Mercury, Venus, Mars, Jupiter, Saturn will line-up on September 8, 2040.

SkySafari

5 – A rare planetary conjunction

How about five naked-eye planets clustered together in the early evening night sky? Your only chance to see Mercury, Venus, Mars, Jupiter, Saturn (and as a bonus, the crescent Moon) simultaneously within the same nine degrees of sky will come on September 8, 2040. They won’t be as tightly conjoined in such a “grand conjunction” for another 4,000 years.

Wishing you clear skies and bright eyes.

