If You Enjoyed ‘Parasite,’ Check Out ‘Burning’ On Netflix

Parasite, as the name suggests, stays in your head.

It’s not an unwanted guest, by any means, but if you’re looking to watch another well-crafted piece of Korean cinema that deals with class struggle, you might want to check out Burning, currently streaming on Netflix.

To be perfectly honest, that’s the extent of the similarity between the two films; Burning is slow-paced, mysterious, lacking the adrenaline-fueled, pitch-black comedy of Parasite, but it’s a fantastic film that examines the perverse relationship between the obscenely wealthy and the working class, the film’s incredibly intense climax difficult to forget.

Burning begins with the film’s protagonist, Jongsu (Yoo Ah-in), reconnecting with an old school friend, Haemi (Jun Jong-seo). The two grew up in a rural village, and both seem to be searching for meaning, beyond their damp employment prospects and problematic family dynamics.

Jongsu soon finds himself captivated by this strange, compelling woman, and agrees to cat-sit for her while she travels to Africa, a vacation which she hopes will provide some kind of spiritual fulfillment.

But Jongsu is disappointed to find that Haemi has returned with a new boyfriend, Ben (Steven Yeun), a hedonistic rich kid whose luxurious lifestyle overshadows the simplicity of Jongsu. The two continue to spend time together, but Jongsu’s outsider status among Ben’s wealthy social circle soon becomes too stark to ignore; Haemi certainly doesn’t belong in this world either, being far too much of a free spirit to “pass,” yet she remains.

Ben certainly doesn’t care for Haemi’s eccentricity, but it doesn’t seem to embarrass him either. He’s surprisingly understanding for a man who has everything money can provide. What does he really see in Haemi?

What starts as a simple tale of romance and envy eventually takes a dramatic turn into something darker, more disturbing, a plot twist which simply shouldn’t be spoiled; a twisted love triangle is just the entry point into a deeper story.

Burning provides a thoughtful examination of sexual relationships and class dynamics, a beautifully shot film that grows steadily more and more intense, almost unbearably so, while never breaking pace, anchored by Yoo Ah-in’s quiet charisma.

It’s a wonderful film that left me deeply unsettled, treading similar ground to Parasite, in a completely different fashion; class conflict is a tale as old as time, and provides endless storytelling opportunities.

Hypnotic and haunting, Burning is one of the best films available on Netflix, and hasn’t received nearly as much attention as it deserves.

