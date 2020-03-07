If You Like ‘The Witcher,’ Don’t Miss Netflix’s ‘Castlevania,’ Now In Season 3

Castlevania

Netflix

There is currently a lot of chatter about how video game adaptations across movies and TV are finally getting good after so many years of being terrible. I think that….may be a tad overblown. The “good video game movie” everyone is talking about is Sonic the Hedgehog, which is good, but I’m not sure it proves that video game moves as a whole are good now (let’s wait on this Tom Holland Uncharted movie, for instance).

On TV, Netflix’s The Witcher is being cited as the video game adaptation that has blown the doors wide open, but while it is influenced by the games (they certainly influenced star Henry Cavill), it is fundamentally based on a fantasy book series just like Game of Thrones. Now, HBO has greenlit The Last of Us as a new series, which does sound promising but again, we need to see it in action.

I do think that we have one video game adaptation that is constantly overlooked by everyone however, and it’s a truly great one that predate both Sonic and The Witcher.

That would be Netflix’s animated Castlevania series, which just debuted its third season this week, currently sitting at a perfect 100% critics score and a sky-high 93% user score on Rotten Tomatoes. Seasons 1 and 2 are not far behind.

This is the original video game series that was “good” before any of these newer entries. It debuted back in 2017 and is based on, of course, the Castlevania video games. The show was created by legendary comic writer Warren Ellis, who has done the entire series, and it has never dipped in quality.

Castlevania

Netflix

Trevor Belmont is voiced by Richard Armitage, which you may have also recently seen starring in Netflix’s The Stranger. The seasons have grown over time, from 4 episodes to 8 to now 10, reflecting the show’s popularity and Netflix’s increased faith in it. The result? It is genuinely one of the best animated series I have seen since The Last Airbender, which is something I do not say lightly.

I know that the fact that it’s animated is going to turn off a lot of people who may be fine with watching the hunky Cavill swing swords in The Witcher, but if you are open to expanding your horizons, this is a good show to start with as it’s not really “anime,” it’s just a very solid series that happens to be animated. And with short episodes and seasons, it’s not that much of a time commitment.

The success of Castlevania has inspired an upcoming Devil May Cry animated series on Netflix as well, and we may see this become a trend alongside the upcoming rush of live action adaptations as well. I really do think you should check out Castlevania and see where the true “quality 180” in video game adaptations began, and if you don’t like it, I would be genuinely surprised. No, you do not need to know anything about the games. Enjoy.

