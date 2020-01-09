Whether you’re in a job or you run a business, it won’t be rosy the whole time. It just won’t. Even if the general trend is up, there will be highs and lows of varying magnitudes on the way there. There is no point wishing for an unrealistic future where there are no tough times. There is much to be gained from learning how to thrive no matter what is thrown at you.

“If you’re going through hell, keep going.” is a quote most attributed to Winston Churchill that has wisdom beyond its short appearance. Recognising that it might currently feel like hell, but there is a future beyond it, helps you remember that this pain is fleeting. It won’t be here forever, but neither will you, so keep going.

If you’re having a tough time right now, here are 8 ways of getting through it.

Get some perspective

Cast your mind back ten years. Picture your former self and imagine telling them about the life you lead now. Tell them about what you’ve achieved and who you are. Chances are they would stare, wide-eyed and open-mouthed, in awe at the person they had become.

Next, picture your future self, ten years into the future. Imagine how they will describe what they’ve achieved and who they are. Realise that they didn’t mention any of the problems your current self is solving, because you deciphered them, you grew past them, and they didn’t form key elements of your story.

Do you remember the specific hitches you had ten years ago? Probably not. You likely just remember the fruits of your labour and how much stronger and wiser you became as a result of it. You succeeded because of hitches, not in spite of them. The same will be true in the next ten years, and the next ten after that. How many times does it need to happen for you to trust that it will keep happening?

Find the meaning of the struggle

If you ask the question “What is this here to teach me?” of every obstacle, you will tackle it from a different mindset. Even if you don’t believe that everything is sent to test you, asking this question is a way of shifting from a position of powerlessness to a position of strength and control.

You know for sure you will bounce out of this, so sit in the bounce and become aware of every detail. Regain control by unpicking every part.

That thing that happened. What can I learn from it? How can I solve it? How can I make sure it never happens again? What did it reveal and what changes do I need to make? It’s easy to gloss over these questions when things are great. When they’re not, ask and keep asking. Use this time as an excuse to get better.

Become an ideas machine

When you’re going through a hard time it’s a sign that something isn’t working. There has been a breakdown in processes. Something you’re putting out there isn’t having the desired result. Some effects have yielded unwanted side effects. Get comfortable with that.

See the feedback as refreshing and use it as an excuse to fast track your way to the person you need to be. Become an ideas machine. Ask “what else could I do?” I don’t mean change course entirely or believe the grass is greener elsewhere, I mean think of all the ways you could solve this problem. Don’t just solve this problem. Uncover the paper hiding every crack and pre-empt future problems, too. Explore every option. Include every possible solution no matter how crazy it sounds. The more ideas you think of the more options you will realise you have.

Find some role models

Perhaps your circumstances have grown beyond your experience, and this tough time represents the gap between the versions of yourself that can and can’t deal with this. Now is the time to find role models. Think of three people you know or have heard of who have solved similar problems to the ones you’re facing. What would they do now? How would they handle it? You could reach out and ask them or you could play the conversation out in your head.

Some Christians think “What would Jesus do?” and act accordingly. Take that phrase and sub in the name of your choosing. What would Jeff Bezos do? What would Oprah do? What would Warren Buffet do? Solve problems the way the people that inspire you would.

Consider the alternative

As you get further along the career or life path of your dreams, your problems become bigger. What’s the alternative? Zero ambition, zero progress, a safe and stable journey with tiny risks and tiny reward? No thanks!

Just as waiting around is a tax on travelling and theft or jealousy is a tax on abundance (from the Daily Stoic), think of your problems like a tax on success. You can wallow in self-pity and dwell on negativity or you can realise that some people would do anything to be where you are, problems and all. You chose to be here. Act accordingly.

Stop caring about what everyone else thinks

There might be a million opinions on what you should have done or said or what you should do or say now. They might be coming at you in all directions. It’s easy to give advice, right?

Discount irrelevant suggestions. Use this time as a chance to strengthen your closest relationships. Ask for the help you need from the people you trust the most and ignore the “you should” comments, because those that really want to help you will ask you questions, not give you advice. They are fully aware that you have the answers and they will help you arrive there.

Channel it into content

Everything about this experience makes for great content. Whatever you learn can be used, at some point in the future, to help others. It might take the form of an article, a podcast episode or guiding a close friend, but the time will come when you can use this experience as a way to help others on the same journey. This isn’t about sob stories or lengthy attention-seeking Instagram captions, this is about recognising that your unique perspective can help your future self as well as others around you.

Keep a journal and write down your thoughts. Recognise every temporary emotion and every urge and assess it. Remember specific feelings after specific events and revisit your entries in the future to see how far you’ve come.

Re-build stronger

Resilience is when something breaks down and repairs to equal strength. Antifragile, according to Nassim Nicholas Taleb, is when something breaks down and repairs stronger. For example, when you lift weights, your muscles break down and re-build stronger.

It’s in your control to use going through hell as an excuse to get stronger and better. Once you get through it you will feel superhuman and you will be reminded of the process at every similar point in the future.

Ask for the help you need but back yourself to get through it alone too. Take everything you can from the situation and keep going until you’re grateful that it happened. Find the stage where you thank the people and circumstances that messed you around, because without them you wouldn’t have the chance to reach the place you’re heading, that has more in store for you than you ever could have imagined.

