Image Shows Chinese Boat Ramming Taiwanese Coast Guard

The Taiwanese Coast Guard (CGA) reported that a Chinese speed boat rammed one of their cutters on March 16. The Incident, in which 10 Chinese boats were involved, was seemingly about fishing rights. This may be a significant escalation at a time when both countries are fighting the pandemic.

This image shows the moment that the Chinese speed boat rammed the cutter. The dark shape near the … [+] front of the Chinese boat is a member of the crew who were nearly thrown overboard.

Coast Guard Administration (CGA), Taiwan

The incident occurred off Kinmen, a set of islands only a few miles from the Chinese mainland. In 1958 the two countries came to blows there when China attempted to land troops. The U.S. provided naval support to Taiwan, and the Second Taiwan Strait Crises ended in a ceasefire. 71 years later and the islands’ proximity to the mainland means that they are a popular tourist attraction for both Taiwanese and Chinese visitors. Fishing rights are contested however and the local coast guard has been buying new cutters to better police the waters.

The patrol cutter, CP-1022, was brand new, having joined the fleet a few days earlier. It was on its first mission when the incident occurred. Together with another cutter it was attempting to clear the area of Chinese fishing vessels and illegal nets. At around 10 a.m. local time the Chinese boats reacted, racing at the cutters. They threw beer bottles and stones. During the melee CP-1022 was hit and damaged. Fortunately no one was injured or killed.

The image shows that the Chinese boat powered into the cutter from behind, cutting diagonally across the stern from left (port) to right (starboard). One of the crew of the Chinese boat were nearly flung overboard, but somehow managed stay aboard. They are visible in the photo, as a dark shape near the front of the speed boat. As the boat rode over the stern two of the cutter’s outboard motors were damaged. The cutter is relatively small at just 39 feet long and 11 feet across. It is very fast though with its free outboard motors pushing it to 45 knots (52 mph). The coast guard crews responded by firing stun grenades which cleared the area.

Beijing sees Taiwan, including Kinmen, as their territory. Due to China’s influence Taiwan is politically isolated, and only 18 countries recognizing its independence. For example in the World Health Organization tracking of the COVID-19 pandemic Taiwan’s cases are reported under China.

The attacking boat was reportedly unmarked. The image shows that it was of the type typically used for fishing in the region. Many Chinese fishing vessels are part of China’s maritime militia however and may be used for political purposes. Taiwan appears to be viewing it as a criminal act rather than a politically motivated provocation. The coming months will show whether the waters around Kinmen will once again be a flash point between the two countries.

