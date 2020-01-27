Impact Partners BrandVoice: How To Help Protect Yourself Against A 50% Market Correction

We all love the double-digit returns the market can produce. However, about the time we are feeling the best about the market is generally when it surprises us with a major correction. Usually, we start hearing from the experts that we are seeing market irrationality, or you will hear the pundits say these are the “new rules” in money and the old rules no longer apply. As an investor, how do you avoid the next possible 50% correction and minimize the downside risk when it takes place?

Below are some common investor mistakes to avoid:

1. Being “all in” the market

Going all in rarely works in Vegas as well as with your 401(k) and life savings. We see clients all the time with their portfolios positioned at 75%-90% in equity positions in their 401(k)s and IRAs before working with us. That is a winning strategy when the market is doing well, and you can maximize your returns in an up cycle, but when the market corrects, your portfolio will correct with it dramatically.

A general rule of thumb for proper diversification is to take your age from 100. If you’re 60 today and reading this and want to diversify your portfolio, based on an age-weighted asset allocation, you should have 60% of your portfolio in bonds and 40% in stocks. The reason for this distribution is that at 60 years old, you may only have five to 10 years until typical retirement age and may not have time to let the market bounce back if a major correction takes place like it did in 2008-2009.

2. Letting the media bias your investment decisions

In our office, we see individual investors allowing the media or news outlets to shape their opinions about whether it is a good time to buy or sell investments. Sometimes we don’t recognize that we are allowing other sources of information to shape our investment philosophy, which of course is not usually a good option. You typically want to buy or sell based on the fundamentals, which is buying or selling a company based on their earnings or profits. It may seem obvious, but it’s the fundamentals that will drive the stock price in the long run.

The economy can also play a role. A company can be doing very well and still suffer if the economy goes into a recession. The media will cover stories that can give you a small picture, but you need to be very careful that you’re not just being reactionary and missing opportunities or being overly aggressive. A good example is when we had a few clients of ours who wanted to be out of the market due to the impeachment of President Trump. Impeachment at times can cause the markets to get bumpy, but sitting on the sidelines has caused some investors to miss out on market returns.

Typical newsworthy events that could affect the markets include the Fed making a policy change on interest rates or economic news indicating a growing or declining economic trend that could develop into recession. News reports can often have the power to move the market into a negative or positive trend. Timing the market can be devastating on your portfolio if you’re wrong, but watching the money flows and adjusting your portfolio based on data is a safer way to protect your portfolio.

3. Stopping with asset allocation

Asset allocation is a good starting point but can only do so much to minimize the loss in your portfolio. It will help reduce the decline but can still be very painful. If you have large corporate stock positions, you can see if your company will allow brokerage link or separate accounts that allow you to reposition assets outside of plan funds. We are seeing more and more available today with 401(k) plans allowing investors to choose outside funds that may help reduce risk or improve performance. We have even begun to see in the last year or so annuities that can guarantee principal being offered as options. Be careful with annuities, and make sure you read the fine print. Some can have long maturities and restrict money flows. You want to make sure if you invest in an annuity, you can reposition those funds without a large surrender charge or fee. Guarantees are backed solely by the financial strength and claims-paying ability of the issuing insurance company.

4. Non-correlated investments

Non-correlated investments are those outside of stock bonds and cash that can help reduce volatility or market-related risk. If the stock market is down, you may be able to have a utility fund, real estate funds, gold or silver funds, or an oil or gas fund that will not fluctuate negatively when the market is struggling. You can diversify into these investments generally by purchasing mutual funds or ETFs if your 401(k) will allow. On funds rolled outside of your 401(k), IRAs, or Roth IRAs, you can get into limited partnerships, trusts, and more complex instruments that can continue to make sure your portfolio is diversified.

5. Efficient frontier

This is a deep dive into portfolio diversification, studying ways to think outside the traditional stock, bonds, and cash models and looking at de-risking techniques. See if your 401(k) will allow a fiduciary to help manage your portfolio. We are seeing more plans allow licensed fiduciaries to help advise their employees on the retirement funds. Having a fiduciary on your team can make a huge difference in long-term returns. You have someone who can help you pick the proper models for your retirement and have sound financial advice at your fingertips, instead of you having to learn everything on your own.

Now is the time to try to protect yourself against the next big correction before it’s too late. Focusing on the five areas stated above and seeking guidance from a financial professional is a great place to start.

