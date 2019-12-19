Impounded Aircraft Could Help Hong Kong Airlines

Hong Kong Airlines keeps hitting the snooze button on its home city’s alarm clock. The problem is not serious risk of the airline going out of business but instead a clash of its HNA Group shareholder trying to use headquarter practices to run an airline in what is effectively a western city.

The underlying confrontation has been long-running – HNA rejected an internationalised rebranding and IT overhaul – but seldom public or a matter before regulators. That changed once HNA had to restructure its debt pile and reorganize after the 2018 death of co-founder Wang Jian.

An ongoing cash squeeze and protracted shareholder change at Hong Kong Airlines is testing creditors. The latest is Hong Kong International Airport, which has impounded seven Hong Kong Airlines aircraft over unpaid fees. History dictates impounded or seized aircraft often results in the airline going out of business, as seen earlier this year with India’s Jet Airways. But for Hong Kong Airlines, impounded aircraft are likely to help.

Most of the seven impounded aircraft are owned by HNA, although the airline declines to confirm exact numbers. This forces HNA into action. HNA will want to regain the aircraft and will have to prioritise Hong Kong Airlines in its complex group restructuring. There would be less imperative for HNA if all of the aircraft were owned by non-HNA companies.

Regaining the aircraft means confronting their lack of purpose. Hong Kong Airlines had excess aircraft, so the impounded aircraft are not forcing schedule cuts. A spokesperson says the airline is running smoothly. The airline previously announced it was withdrawing from all long-haul destinations. That eliminates the need for its long-range A350s, plus the aircraft built by Airbus but never delivered to Hong Kong Airlines and other HNA carriers. (Boeing is also impacted.) Hong Kong Airlines cannot restructure and reduce costs unless it removes aircraft it does not need.

Officially the seven aircraft were impounded “in order to protect financial interests,” according to Airport Authority Hong Kong, which is legally allowed to sell the aircraft to recoup fees. Yet just one of the seven impounded aircraft would be valued far more than the airline’s overdue fees, which the parties are not disclosing. A range of US$1.4-2.2 million was estimated by the South China Morning Post, but it is understood these figures are over-stated since they used short-term fees and not the airport’s full charging mechanism.

Delinquency on fees for one airport could indicate late payments at other airports, yet Hong Kong is the first airport to impound Hong Kong Airlines aircraft. The airline probably would not have aircraft impounded at Haikou Airport, owned by HNA. Other mainland airports may be understanding of airlines in HNA, which has close cites to the government and whose restructuring is being overseen by state-owned China Development Bank.

Despite talk of the “Hong Kong aviation hub,” cohesiveness seems lacking. The airport has yet to announce a stimulus for passenger traffic despite the city’s financial secretary saying in August there would be one. Although the airport is suffering from reduced passengers and likely higher security costs, it has ample financial cushion.

Hong Kong is one of the world’s most profitable airports, achieving a 64% EBITDA margin in the year to March 31, 2019. It declared a US$1 billion profit to its shareholder, the Hong Kong government.

Ignoring the economic benefits of more air traffic, a small passenger subsidy could be recouped by a passenger shopping in the airport where retail and advertising fees comprise 37% of the airport’s revenue. The fees at the centre of this Hong Kong Airlines issue comprise 27% of revenue.

Having impounded aircraft needlessly weakens the consumer confidence in Hong Kong Airlines that should be on the rise following the city’s regulator issuing a calming statement it “decided not to take further actions” due to the airline’s weak finances (safety was not found to be remiss). The regulator threatened to suspend or cancel the airline’s license, which would have been an unlikely outcome but set off the alarm with HNA, which made a cash injection plan for Hong Kong Airlines.

Hong Kong airport would have been aware of the airline’s restructuring. Impounding aircraft so quickly after regulators gave breathing room may suggest the airport wants HNA to enforce a strict turnaround. Yet the Hong Kong aviation hub does not come out looking smart.

At risk is if any lessors, worried their aircraft may be impounded next, pre-emptively seize aircraft. That would further weaken impressions of the hub – one that wants to be a center for aircraft leasing.

