Improve Your Business By Rethinking These Hardware Myths

Getty

With a subject as diverse and complex as manufacturing, it’s easy for misinformation to spread. When one client develops a theory on why manufacturing has adopted a certain practice, that idea may be passed along down the line to other clients, regardless of its accuracy.

In some cases, these myths are harmless; in others, they may lead to major disagreements down the road if they aren’t corrected. Everyone deserves a smooth, cooperative work experience with materials and methods that are designed to do the best work possible.

Myth 1: Dual Source

Dual-source manufacturing means working with two suppliers to provide any product, material or service. Given how an event like the coronavirus has affected manufacturing, there are benefits to diversifying.

When you’re considering dual sourcing, it’s essential to have a deep understanding of what your company needs. A second supplier can relieve some of this stress and help ensure you aren’t left scrambling at the last minute of production on the chance that your first supplier can’t meet your needs. When you only have one source, you may feel locked into that partner, which can be risky. Some suppliers may try to take advantage of this, knowing that many manufacturers want to avoid the hassle of finding a new supplier. If your primary manufacturing need is to have some flexibility and peace of mind in regard to where your materials are coming from, dual-source manufacturing might be right for you and your team.

If you have a rock-steady supplier who you trust to supply what you need, when you need it, dual source might make things unnecessarily complicated. It translates into more back-and-forth with another party, as well as payments, agreements and other paperwork and red tape. It can also hurt your relationship with your primary supplier if they are aware that you are splitting your attention between two suppliers. You inherently won’t be able to give your supplier your full attention, and they may not bother to give you the quality of customer service they could offer someone who works with them exclusively. If you are more interested in developing a deep relationship with a supplier, it may be a good idea to limit yourself to only one. The trick, of course, is making sure that the supplier you’ve chosen meets your standards.

Myth 2: Equipment Utilization

Some founders think that idle equipment is costing them money and needs to be amortized by as many units as possible. While there is a small truth to this, most manufacturing experts have moved away from tracking equipment utilization rates, and for good reason.

It’s not uncommon for contract manufacturers (CMs) and joint development manufacturers (JDMs) to run lines at 25% capacity as often as possible. If 25% sounds low, know that there is sound logic behind it. It may sound counterintuitive to work at less than capacity, but it will almost always work in your favor. By running at a lower total capacity, it is possible to enable both a single shift as well as a lane for expedited orders without overburdening labor. If a customer ever wants to pull in from one quarter to another, there is always the capacity to do so when the initial capacity starts off relatively low.

Nearing 100% uptime is great if you are making millions of iPhones with a fairly predictable demand curve, but it’s not great for everyone else. Few manufacturing jobs are completely predictable all the time, and so few manufacturing plants will do well if their processes, and their workers, are pushed to their upper limits.

If you decide to work through a factory that runs multiple shifts, you may notice shift variability playing a role in both throughput and quality. The more manual a process is, the more likely that humans will undervalue or overvalue certain product attributes, such as a discrepancy in solder from one board to another, or a chip that looks nearly identical to the one on the spec. To ensure strict shift consistency will require top-tier management and quality talent in both communication skills and professional experience.

Myth 3: Bypassing Distributors

Today, more and more founders are taking control of their inventory, believing they can get cheaper parts by bypassing a distributor and cutting out their profit margin. There are, however, hidden benefits of working with distributors. Companies like those listed on the BOM generally do not want to talk to every new startup. These companies and organizations want to focus on making the best products possible, and not with needy CTOs that are still toying with their breadboards. When you have a close relationship with your distributor, they can help you access to the best chip makers in the globe. Even if you have to sacrifice some of your margin in order to get to this point, the resulting benefits will nearly always be worth it.

As you start to hit scale, smart hardware founders begin to ask their teams to manage the CM/JDM relationship instead of the distributor relationship. Manufacturers can often get better pricing. If you are comfortable with your suppliers and have a robust change management process, delegating this step often results in lower material costs at the manufacturer and a smaller supply chain team on your side.

These hardware myths can serve as great guides to promote critical thinking about what your company needs, but ultimately all these factors are variable. When you know your company inside and out, you’ll not only be able to see through any myths that come your way, but you’ll know when your company’s needs are the exception to the general rule. When you always act in your company’s best interest, rather than following trends, your company will succeed.

Source