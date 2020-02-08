In Brazil, Flamengo Doesn’t Champion The People

Friends and relatives of Brazil’s Flamengo football player Samuel Thomas, 15, victim of the fire at … [+] the club’s training facility that killed 10 minors and left several injured on February 8, carry his coffin at Vila Rosali Cemetery, in the city of Sao Joao de Meriti, Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, on February 11, 2019. – The 10 victims of the fire that ravaged accommodation for youth players at Flamengo’s club were between 14 and 17. (Photo by Mauro PIMENTEL / AFP) (Photo credit should read MAURO PIMENTEL/AFP via Getty Images)

AFP via Getty Images

At the entrance of Cristiano Esmerio’s house in the favela Para Pedro in Rio de Janeiro, a sign warns visitors that this is ‘Rubro-Negro territory.’ He drinks from a mug embossed with the Flamengo crest and his couch is still upholstered in the club’s colors. This could be a scene anywhere in Brazil, but Esmerio is a grieving father, who, last year, spent a first Father’s Day, first Christmas and first birthday without his son, Christian, a gifted goalkeeper.

Saturday marks the first anniversary of the fire at Flamengo’s training complex Ninho do Urubu, in which ten of the club’s youth players perished last February. Today, Esmerio will light a candle at the Ninho do Urubu in memory of his son. At first, Flamengo had refused the families’ request to enter the training complex.

The club hasn’t called or contacted Esmerio. In fact, Flamengo has ignored him for much of the last twelve months, but Esmerio still remains a dedicated fan to honor his son’s love for the club.

“My son was a commodity for Flamengo,” says Cristiano. “It is about return, about profit, like with (Lucas) Paqueta, Vinicius (Junior) and Reinier. Lazaro scored for the Seleção (U-17). No club invests in a player without looking at the future. That’s the way directors work at each club.”

Since the tragedy, Flamengo has provided few explanations why ten of their youngest players perished in the fire. The youth players were housed in a row of six conjoined steel modular units, sharing a single exit, one of the many grave shortcomings of the makeshift dormitory, along with the absence of a caretaker, a federal requirement, and the grated windows.

In the fatal night, Christian Esmerio (15), Athila Paixao (14), Arthur Freitas (14), Bernardo Pisetta (15), Gedson Santos (14), Jorge Eduardo (15), Pablo Henrique (14), Samuel Thomas Rosa (15), Vitor Isaias (15), and Rykelmo Vianna (16), failed to escape the dingy accommodation as the fire swept through the structure.

On Friday, former Flamengo president Eduardo Bandeira de Mello was the only club representative, alongside CEO Reinaldo Belotti, to testify at a parliamentary committee of inquiry in Rio de Janeiro. Flamengo president Rodolfo Landim, vice president Rodrigo Dunshee and former vice president Alexandre Wrobel refused to appear. Lately, Landim did speak in an interview with FlaTV, the club’s in-house channel, to address the tragedy. “The video summarizes how the club dealt with the tragedy throughout the year: with coldness, technicality, little transparency, little humanity, and little dialogue with society,” says O Globo journalist Carlos Eduardo Mansur.

Cristiano Esmerio, father of the late Christian, at his house in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, on November … [+] 27, 2019. (Photo by Samindra Kunti)

Samindra Kunti

Historically, Flamengo is the people’s club. In the late 30’s, Flamengo president Jose Padilha wholeheartedly embraced professionalism and transformed the club with two masterstrokes: he introduced coach Dori Kushner and his Danubian school of football, and signed the three leading black players of the time Fausto, Leonidas da Silva and Domingos da Guia.

Padilha nurtured what he considered ‘Generation Flamengo,’ citizens as pliant patriots. Padilha championed the people’s club, but Flamengo remained very hierarchal in line with the institutions of the Estado Novo that looked down upon ‘the average lout’.

Today, the club claims to have at least 40 million fans across Brazil. In 2019, Flamengo, inspired by Portuguese coach Jorge Jesus, won the double, a first league title since 2009 and a first Copa Libertadores victory since 1981.

As a consequence, the club registered a record revenue of $204 million, spent a record of $38 million on new signings, and even agreed to pay former coach Dorival Junior $3 million in a dispute over pay arrears. This year, Flamengo could breach the frontier of one billion reais ($239 million), depending on the club’s performance in the major competitions.

Yet, Flamengo has fought tooth and nail to pay as little compensation as possible to the families of the ten boys. Flamengo proposed a compensation of $71,853 for each family and a ten-year minimum salary. Rio’s public prosecutor, however, demanded two million reais $479,024 and 10,000 reais ($2,395) monthly until the respective youth players’ 45th birthdays. In October, the public prosecutor imposed a temporary measure forcing Flamengo to pay 10,000 reais to the families until a final judicial decision, but the club quickly appealed the ruling.

“Flamengo should be a club with a social role,” says Mansur. “A club that forms the character of young people, dialogues with society, and sets an example, but instead Flamengo preferred to behave like a company, to be cold, to spend as little as possible.”

So far, Flamengo has succeeded in agreeing compensation with three of the families, but the other families are holding out. “The institution of Flamengo is one thing,” says Esmerio. “Our anger is with the directors: how can they treat the life of a child, the human life, the way they are?”

“It is an elite club which gained mass support, but remains an elite club,” argues leading soccer journalist Tim Vickery. In the past, Landim worked in the oil industry. The nucleus of Flamengo’s executives have a corporate profile, and they see the world as a business and through spreadsheets.

In fact, a lot of Brazilian clubs are ruled by elites. Mansur concludes: “Flamengo has shown society that it is legitimate to haggle about the price of a life.”

Flamengo did not reply when prompted for comment by this reporter.

Source