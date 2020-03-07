In Henri Richard, Hockey Lost The Most Glorious Chapter Of Its Past

Henri Richard embraces the Stanley Cup in 1966 after scoring the championship-winning goal. It was … [+] one of a record 11 titles for Richard.

The former Montreal Canadiens center Henri Richard died Friday at age 84, and his individual legacy underscored the mythic group of Canadiens that skated on the Forum ice in the 1950s, ‘60s and ‘70s.

Richard played 20 seasons and won 11 Stanley Cups, an N.H.L. record that also tied Boston Celtics center Bill Russell for the most titles for a player in any North American team sport. Five of those were won consecutively between 1956-60, which is also an N.H.L. record.

Henri hoisted those first five Cups alongside his older brother, right wing Maurice “Rocket” Richard, whose goal-scoring prowess was so remarkable that today the trophy for the league’s goal-scoring champion bears his name. Maurice won eight Cups over all, but Henri would quaff more often, including another stretch between 1965 and 1969 where Montreal won four championships in five years.

The Richard brothers played among a stream of stars that dominated eras and inked up history books. Yet Henri distinguished himself among them as a winner and a leader, captaining the Canadiens between 1971 and 1975, after he succeeded the great Jean Beliveau. He also scored two Stanley Cup-clinching goals—an overtime winner in 1966 and two goals, including the game-winner, in 1971’s Game 7—making him one of five players to ever accomplish the feat.

“Henri Richard may have been the most valuable player I ever had,” Frank J. Selke, who was Montreal’s general manager from 1946 to 1964, told the Hockey Hall of Fame.

Henri was 15 years younger and considerably slighter than his brother, earning him the sobriquet “the Pocket Rocket.” He was a definitively pass-first player who twice led the N.H.L. in assists, in addition to being known for his fearlessness and temerity. In his career, he made 10 all-star teams.

Henri pined to play alongside Maurice, and though he lived his dream and then won six more Cups after Maurice retired, he seldom escaped the long shadow of his brother. Yet the longtime Montreal coach Toe Blake and Maurice himself both described the comprehensive game that Henri brought to the ice.

“He was a better stickhandler than I was and a better skater,” Maurice told Stan Fischler. “The only difference was that he couldn’t score goals the way I could, but he made up for that by becoming a terrific playmaker.”

Early on, Henri was a secondary component of the Montreal power-play, the top unit of which featured Maurice, Beliveau at center and left wing Bert Olmstead, as well as defensemen Bernie “Boom Boom” Geoffrion and Doug Harvey. The Habs’ power play was so successful that it prompted a change in N.H.L. rules in 1956—no longer did penalties necessarily last a full two minutes, but rather they would end if a team scored on the power play.

All five members of the unit as well as Henri, Moore and goalie Jacques Plante are in the Hockey Hall of Fame. Henri was the last surviving member of the hallowed group, though his once vibrant presence in as a franchise ambassador in Montreal had been diminished in recent years by a battle with Alzheimer’s disease.

He would set a Canadiens franchise record for games played and rack up over 1000 points in his career. His personal achievements in both his own mind and those of others in pro hockey were secondary to his contributions to his team’s success.

The Canadiens managed to build an unparalleled dynasty in hockey and perhaps any sport. Over all, the franchise has won an N.H.L.-best 24 Stanley Cups, and Henri was a bridge across dynasties in a way that even John Havlicek was not for the N.B.A.’s Boston Celtics.

In addition to the 11 Cups Richard won, he played with players who were part of three previous Cups in the ‘40s, such as his brother, and four later titles in the ‘70s, like Steve Shutt, Larry Robinson, Ken Dryden and Guy Lafleur. That’s not to fully enumerate the multitude of stars whose esteem he gained as a teammate inbetween, including Jacques Lemaire, Yvan Cournoyer and another pair of stellar siblings, Frank and Pete Mahovlich.

Richard lifted the Cup for the last time in 1973 and retired in 1975, capping a career that bridged … [+] dynasties in Montreal.

In a cruel irony, Henri had his personal memories of so many historic moments and legendary figures erased by his condition in later life. Yet even in seclusion and now death, his legend endures in hockey lore, especially in the form of his likely never to be broken record of 11 championships.

Henri’s success came largely in the era before N.H.L. expansion and competition from the World Hockey Association helped player salaries skyrocket. His first contract included a $5,000 signing bonus, and his first two seasons earned him another $15,000, in an era where there were only six franchises whose owners controlled the market tightly. Henri never seemed interested in trading his career for a more lucrative one.

“Being happy is more important than making money. We had something special that maybe the players today don’t have,” he told the Washington Post. “Everybody knew us and cared for us, so you can only be happy with that. Eleven Stanley Cups for Montreal. What could be better?”

