In Mourning, The NBA Bends The Rules And Shows Its Humanity

WASHINGTON, DC – DECEMBER 02: (Editors Note: Image has been converted to black and white) Kobe … [+] Bryant #24 of the Los Angeles Lakers looks on against the Washington Wizards in the first half at Verizon Center on December 2, 2015 in Washington, DC. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Rob Carr/Getty Images)

2015 Getty Images

The NBA loves its rules. They have a lot of them. Most of the time, they are pretty strict with their enforcement. This summer, Anthony Davis wasn’t allowed to keep his number when moving from the Pelicans– not because LeBron was unwilling to relinquish the number (he was) but because the request wasn’t put in by the March 15th deadline. If ever there was a time to bend the rules, this would have been it, right? Two of the game’s biggest stars were joining up on one of the league’s glamour franchises. Why not understand that it would’ve been impossible for LeBron to have known for certain he would need to switch his number during the tail end of the previous season? Why not show a little leniency? No– the league does not give exception to anyone. Ever.

Like everything else in the basketball world, things were changed forever on Sunday with the loss of Kobe Bryant, his daughter Gianna and seven others in a tragic helicopter crash. The league and its players are still trying to make sense of such an unthinkable event. Players were seen visibly emotional while playing the last few days, with people from all walks of life paying tribute to a man who meant so much to so many.

One of the biggest gestures of respect came from the Dallas Mavericks, who announced that Bryant’s number 24 will never be worn again despite him never playing for the franchise. They are within their rights to do so as a franchise and the NBA permits teams to retire numbers as they see fit.

What is special about this moment is how the league has responded to its players need to grieve. In an unprecedented move, the NBA is allowing players to change their jerseys mid-season, should they want to honor Bryant. Already, a large group of players have already made the change, unofficially “retiring” numbers that Bryant wore– Spencer Dinwiddie, Terrence Ross, Markieff Morris, Zhaire Smith, Mo Harkless and Alec Burks are all changing their numbers as of this writing. Quinn Cook, who grew up a Lakers fan and currently plays for the franchise, has also been allowed to change his number from 2 to 28 in honor of both Kobe and his daughter Gianna. There will probably be more tributes to come.

Other players decided to remember Bryant by changing their number for a single game. Trae Young began the game on Sunday wearing Bryant’s number 8, but then finishing in his usual number 11. Joel Embiid played the entire game on Tuesday wearing 24, which is actually retired by the 76ers for legend Bobby Jones. He will return to his usual number 21 for the rest of the season.

All of these tributes add up to an image of a league and its players attempting to make sense of a tragedy none were prepared to handle. And in its grace, the NBA put the rule book to the side and let everyone do what they felt they needed. It is a noble thing to understand that certain moments transcend logistical issues that may arise from all of these changes.

Sunday’s loss has left a void for many in the league and around the world. But it is heartening to see the NBA already taking the right steps to hopefully put itself back together. It will take more than changing a few jersey numbers, but at least it’s a start.

Source