In Mystery Thriller ‘Nobody Knows’ A Detective’s Life Is Disfigured By Guilt

Kim Seo-hyung plays a detective dedicated to solving her friend’s murder in ‘Nobody Knows.’

When she was in high school Detective Cha Young-jin’s best friend died at the hands of a serial killer, but it was more than that tragic loss that led to Cha becoming a police officer dedicated to solving the crime. In the new drama Nobody Knows, Detective Cha is consumed by guilt, assuming that her actions somehow led to her friend’s death. That guilt has shaped every aspect of her life.

Cha, played by actress Kim Seo-hyung, is a loner, so dedicated to her lifelong work of finding the serial killer, that she can’t waste time connecting with others. It’s not only that her dedication borders on a time-consuming obsession, but the loss of her friend made her fear being vulnerable.

There’s only one chink in her self-woven armor and that’s the student, Ko Eun-ho, played by Ahn Ji-ho. He lives downstairs in her building and devotedly looks out for her. Over the years she has become an adoptive mother to him.

When the drama begins, decades have passed since the serial murders took place and the statute of limitations on all but her friend’s crime have run out. Several people suggest that she should not let the serial murders consume her and that she might consider moving on with life, but that’s impossible. Guilt continues to define her choices.

The serial killer might be a religious fanatic since each of the murder victims had wounds inflicted on their hands that evoke stigmata. The location of stigmata correspond to the wounds inflicted on Jesus during his crucifixion. Throughout the centuries, several individuals have reported similar wounds as miraculous occurrences, but most were proven to be self-mutilation or a form of trickery.

Guilt—and making amends—are often associated with religion, as religion aims to set forth what’s right and wrong. Despite the fact that Cha is alive, she is also the murderer’s victim. Rather than carve stigmata in her hands, he disfigured her with guilt.

Kim Seo-hyung, who recently starred in the popular drama Sky Castle, portrays her detective character with the restraint of a closed fist. She seems cool and determined, but it’s a facade.

Ryu Duk-hwan, last seen in the drama Special Labor Investigator Mr. Jo, plays Ko’s well-connected school teacher, while Min Jin Woong, last seen in the dramas Chocolate and Memories of Alhambra, plays Cha’s police sidekick.

Not only is Nobody Knows a mystery thriller, with a spider’s web of clues to untangle, but in it’s darkest moments, when Detective Cha feels most vulnerable, it edges into horror. The realization that the killer has been watching her is chilling. The thought that he’s defined her life is even more disturbing.

