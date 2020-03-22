In Pictures—Airports Start To Resemble Aircraft Graveyards

With airlines around the world grounding as much as 90% of their fleets, airports are reaching capacity due to the amount of parked aircraft. Pictures are emerging of some of the world’s busiest international airports that resemble some of the infamous airplane graveyards around the world.
dpatop – 15 March 2020, Hessen, Frankfurt/Main: Numerous Lufthansa aircraft are parked on the … [+]
dpa/picture alliance via Getty Images
Lufthansa have grounded the majority of their international fleet, and at Frankfurt and Munich aircraft are parked nose-to-tail across the aprons and taxiways.
SCHOENEFELD, GERMANY – MARCH 10: Passenger airplanes of German airliner Lufthansa stand parked at … [+]
Getty Images
Images from global aviation hubs are increasingly comparable to Victorville in California, commonly known as aircraft graveyard. The last time scenes were comparable to what we are currently seeing was after the September 11 terrorist attacks where airspace was closed globally.
397766 16: Commercial aircraft sit on the tarmac November 26, 2001 at the Southern California … [+]
Getty Images
Airlines parked thousands of aircraft across airports and in desert storage facilities in the Mojave desert back in 2001.
UNITED STATES – DECEMBER 01: Aircraft storage at Mojave airport in California, United States In … [+]
Gamma-Rapho via Getty Images
Images from Hong Kong International airport show rows upon rows of Cathay Pacific wide body aircraft lined up all across the airport. The Hong Kong airline is now starting to reinstate several routes, so it is hoped that aircraft groupings around the world will also be temporarily.
A Cathay Pacific passenger airplane (top) is taxied onto the runway as other aircrafts belonging to … [+]
AFP via Getty Images
British Airways have grounded a large part of their short-haul fleet at Glasgow Airport due to space limitations at their London Heathrow hub.
GLASGOW, SCOTLAND – MARCH 21: A grounded fleet of British Airway planes sit on the runway at Glasgow … [+]
Getty Images
Some airlines have canceled up to 90% of flights, meanwhile many smaller airlines who mostly operate international flights, such as Swiss, have canceled all flights temporarily.
18 March 2020, Hessen, Frankfurt/Main: Next to the taxiways and taxiways of the airport are several … [+]
dpa/picture alliance via Getty Images
South Korea, which has also been hit particularly hard by the Coronavirus outbreak has seen large fleet groundings at Seoul Gimpo Airport.
Commercial aircraft are seen parked on the tarmac at Incheon international airport, west of Seoul, … [+]
AFP via Getty Images Source