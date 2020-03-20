Home Technology In Response To Coronavirus, ‘Magic: The Gathering’ Brings Home Friday Night Magic
In Response To Coronavirus, ‘Magic: The Gathering’ Brings Home Friday Night Magic

written by Forbes March 20, 2020
Participants in FNM At Home can earn reward sleeves like these.

Wizards of the Coast

Starting on March 27, you’ll be able to play Friday Night Magic without leaving your house.

Friday Night Magic (FNM for short) is a weekly ritual that puts the “gathering” in Magic: The Gathering. For 20 years, fans of the collectible card game have been able to attend in-person events at their local card shops each Friday night. But now that a global pandemic, and the social distancing measures that accompany it, have kept many players away from stores, game publisher Wizards of the Coast is bringing FNM home to them. 

Wizards of the Coast describes FNM as “the heart and soul of your local Magic community.” It’s a beginner-friendly organized play format that runs in thousands of gaming stores. The new remote format, called FNM At Home, will be a collaboration between Wizards and local stores. Even though it will occur online, FNM At Home will still be reliant on players’ real-life locations. 

“Don’t worry—if your store doesn’t have an online presence, we’ve begun working with stores to help set up Discord servers,” the company wrote in an official blog post

See also: ‘Magic: The Gathering Arena’ Drives Hasbro Gaming Earnings In Fourth Quarter Of 2019

It should be no surprise that Magic: The Gathering Arena, Wizards of the Coast’s highly publicized digital platform, will be the backbone of FNM At Home. The events will take place using Arena software, but local stores will be responsible for some of the rewards through their online communities (and if they don’t have one yet, Wizards will help them form one). 

FNM At Home will take place on three subsequent Fridays—March 27, April 3, and April 10—from Thursday at midnight to Friday at midnight Pacific Time. Here are the instructions that Wizards of the Coast has provided for participating in FNM At Home:

  1. Play in the event (win or lose as much as you want)
  2. Take a screenshot of your event page
  3. Go to locator.wizards.com to find your local game store’s website
  4. Join their social media channel
  5. Share your screenshot with a nice message on their channel
  6. The store will message you a code through that social media channel

While supplies last, the code will reward players with special Arena digital card sleeves similar to the ones pictured at the top of this article. 

Wizards of the Coast said that while the event currently includes the next three Fridays, the event may continue longer depending on whether players are still stuck at home after that.

