In Search Of The Next Unicorns For The 2020 Forbes Next Billion-Dollar Startups List

Making the cut for the Forbes’ Next Billion-Dollar Startups: Rothy’s Roth Martin, Duolingo’s Luis … [+] von Ahn, and Next Trucking’s Lidia Yan

Photographs by Tim Pannell for Forbes

This June, for the sixth year in a row, Forbes will shine a spotlight on the innovative startups that we believe have the best shot of becoming unicorns with the Next Billion-Dollar Startups list.

Compiled in conjunction with TrueBridge Capital Partners, this Forbes list showcases 25 companies that are well on their way to becoming billion-dollar startups and profiles the entrepreneurs behind their success.

Past lists have included DoorDash (back in 2015, before its valuation ballooned to nearly $13 billion), Duolingo (2019), Rothy’s (2019), Opendoor (2016), Ginkgo Bioworks (2017), Lemonade (2018), ThirdLove (2018) and Divvy (2019). You can see last year’s list year here and the 2018 list here.

Want to be considered for this year’s list? We are currently accepting nominations online. If you run a company that might qualify, have invested in one or simply want to get on on our radar, we want to hear from you. There is no fee to apply.

There are a few basic qualifications:

1-All companies must be based in the United States.

2-All must be privately held, and venture-backed with current valuations below $1 billion.

3-No company that has been on the list before is allowed to be on again.

For more information, check out the application link. The deadline to apply is March 6.

TrueBridge will run a quantitative analysis of all applicants based on information in the application, and Forbes reporters will be in touch with all finalists.

We look forward to hearing from you!