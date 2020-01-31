Income Inequality And The Economy Won’t Improve While Trump Pushes Bad Data

CAJON PASS, CA – AUGUST 18: A firefighting helicopter makes a water drop on a flare-up of the Blue … [+] Cut fire along Interstate 15 in the Cajon Pass on Thursday, Aug. 18, 2016. (Photo by Luis Sinco/Los Angeles Times via Getty Images)

Not all problems are purely about numbers. But try to take on a single large-scale issue in the country and world today without specific detailed information. It doesn’t matter what side of a question you’re on.

Legal abortion? Then you need to consider how poor people as well as wealthy can get access. Oppose it? You need to provide care for babies and children and adoption and other services, all of which are big budget issues.

Want to save the environment from global warming? Grab scientific data to see how it’s progressing, how potential remediation and reduction solutions compare, and what deep financial discussions need to be made. Think it’s hooey? Find data that can solidly prove your point or, more likely, recognize you’re in the realm of probabilities which means sophisticated risk management.

Government is the single largest provider of critical systemic data of all sorts. The U.S. owns a vast publishing empire dwarfing the largest private enterprises, and you never know when you’ll need the data. I personally use a wide array in journalism, research, and analysis. You likely do or work for or with businesses and other entities that need it. Or it will be your bank, insurance company, utilities, state, or other entity.

When the quality of the data and its interpretations come into doubt, no important effort is safe. That has been the case with the Trump administration all along.

Two days after the inaugurations, there were disturbing signs of how much the entire group would be willing to—while dissembling—distort, reject, twist, and even try to redefine basic data and even fact that many in the country might need.

Since then, the examples have piled up. Falsely casting entire groups of people from other countries, including those seeking asylum, of character and behavior defects in the attempt to gain support for anti-immigration policies. Removing mention of climate change from government websites.

Now there’s another claimed example. The administration has indulged in “blatant manipulation” of wildfire science to promote logging, as described in the following short selection from the Guardian story:

” Political appointees at the interior department have sought to play up climate pollution from California wildfires while downplaying emissions from fossil fuels as a way of promoting more logging in the nation’s forests, internal emails obtained by the Guardian reveal.

The messaging plan was crafted in support of Donald Trump’s pro-industry arguments for harvesting more timber in California, which he says would thin forests and prevent fires – a point experts refute.”

According to the paper, the emails showed evidence that the administration wanted scientists to “gin up” numbers about the amount of carbon being released in the wildfires and downplay what fossil fuel emissions caused. Then it had reportedly planned to argue that the figures argued for significant logging to reduce potential burning, as if the flaming trees were more a cause of climate change than a result. Might as well blame the campfire for having lit the match.

The Guardian reported that scientists it spoke with said at best it was cherry-picking data to help an industry and, at worst, was exploitation of manipulated data.

The paper said that the U.S. Geological Survey claimed the emails were “intended to instruct the subject matter expert to do the calculations as quickly as possible based on the best available data at the time.”

It apparently was also clear from the emails that officials wanted a “good story.”

Maybe it all means something other than what it seems. But this certainly sounds like officials trying to create evidence to support a decision they had already made in favor of commercial interests.

This is the same road of misrepresenting, misusing, and falsifying data to rationalize things it wants to do that the administration has followed.

And that’s not to say other administrations had misused data at times. I’m reminded of a statement that came out of the Clinton administration about a large number of children taking up smoking every day. A columnist (conservative, if that matters) wondered and called the administration. The people he spoke with couldn’t remember the exact source, so the columnist kept digging. Eventually he had his story. After a couple of backward steps, he found that the statistics were really about 19-year-olds, not children.

I’ll grant anyone that 19-year-olds often don’t act like adults, but they are still a long way from childhood.

Neither case is good or should be allowable. But there’s a big difference between what was probably a game of telephone leading to sloppiness and a potential case of willful deceit. How will anyone fix anything if there’s no way to know what twists are now buried in what should be reliable data?

