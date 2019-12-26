Incredible Photos Of The Christmas ‘Ring Of Fire’ Solar Eclipse From The Middle East And Asia

A child watches the moon move in front of the sun in a rare “ring of fire” solar eclipse in Banda … [+] Aceh on December 26, 2019. (Photo by CHAIDEER MAHYUDDIN / AFP) (Photo by CHAIDEER MAHYUDDIN/AFP via Getty Images)

As much of the world was enjoying Christmas Day, a narrow swathe of the Middle East and Asia enjoyed the gorgeous sight of a “ring of fire” as an annular solar eclipse was visible for a few dramatic minutes.

The spectacle was seen in mostly clear skies or thin cloud in Saudi Arabia, the UAE, Oman, southern India, Sri Lanka, Indonesia, Singapore and Malaysia.

It was intrepid eclipse-chasers in Saudi Arabia that got probably the best views, witnessing—and photographing—the annular solar eclipse at sunrise. That meant seeing the strange sight of a “ring of fire” appearing on the horizon.

Here are a selection of the best images from around the world, where the spectacle was enjoyed in mostly clear skies, and thin cloud that still permitted good views.

Above are some incredible shots from French eclipse-chaser Xavier Jubier, who traveled to Devil’s Thumb in Judah, Saudi Arabia, just to witness the spectacle at sunrise. Great shots!

Here are some fine shots from Oman, where the “ring of fire” was seen through cloud just after sunrise.

TOPSHOT – The moon moves in front of the sun in a rare “ring of fire” solar eclipse as seen from … [+] Balut Island, Saraggani province in the southern island of Mindanao on December 26, 2019. (Photo by Ferdinandh CABRERA / AFP) (Photo by FERDINANDH CABRERA/AFP via Getty Images)

Here’s a beautiful collage (above) taken from Dindigul, Tamil Nadu in India, and more below.

The moon covers the sun in a rare “ring of fire” solar eclipse as seen from the south Indian city of … [+] Dindigul in Tamil Nadu state on December 26, 2019. (Photo by Arun SANKAR / AFP) (Photo by ARUN SANKAR/AFP via Getty Images)

The moon totally covers the sun in a rare “ring of fire” solar eclipse as seen from the south Indian … [+] city of Dindigul in Tamil Nadu state on December 26, 2019. (Photo by Arun SANKAR / AFP) (Photo by ARUN SANKAR/AFP via Getty Images)

Here’s a great video of the partial solar eclipse becoming a “ring of fire” as seen from Indonesia.

More shots (above) from Indonesia in the “path of annularity”, this time through thin cloud.

It was also seen in Singapore despite clouds. In fact, the clouds actually afforded a naked eye view of the spectacle … though also some clear shots (below).

TOPSHOT – The moon moves in front of the sun in a rare “ring of fire” solar eclipse as seen from … [+] Singapore on December 26, 2019. (Photo by Louis KWOK / AFP) (Photo by LOUIS KWOK/AFP via Getty Images)

TOPSHOT – The moon begins to cover the sun during a rare “ring of fire” solar eclipse, as a star on … [+] top of a Christmas tree is seen in the foreground, in Bangkok on December 26, 2019. (Photo by Mladen ANTONOV / AFP) (Photo by MLADEN ANTONOV/AFP via Getty Images)

Here’s an image from Nawinna in Sri Lanka, where a partial solar eclipse was visible. One of the images shows a “crescent sun” being filtered through leaves.

Here’s one from Pune, India, that was close to the “path of annularity”, resulting in a big partial solar eclipse.

The next “ring of fire” annular solar eclipse will occur on June 21, 2020, again in Asia, followed by the next total solar eclipse on December 14, 2020 in South America.

Wishing you clear skies and wide eyes.

