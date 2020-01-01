Home Technology Indie Darling ‘Untitled Goose Game’ Clears One Million Copies Sold In Three Months
Indie Darling 'Untitled Goose Game' Clears One Million Copies Sold In Three Months

After only three months, Untitled Goose Game has sold over one million copies.

After only three months, Untitled Goose Game has sold over one million copies.

House House

Untitled Goose Game has sold over one million copies since its release in September, according to a tweet from Cabel Sasser of publisher Panic on Monday.

“It seems impossible, but last week, three months after launch, Untitled Goose Game passed one million copies sold,” Sasser tweeted. “From the bottom of our hearts: thank you for playing our videogame.”

The game, which originally released on the Nintendo Switch and then arrived on PlayStation 4 and Xbox One earlier this month, puts players in the webbed feet of a mischievous goose with a list of playful tasks to complete.

Other than its financial success, Untitled Goose Game has also made several best of 2019 lists for video games around the web.

While this is already an exciting development for the creators and fans of the game, it also demonstrates that there’s opportunity for success for indie games. The title was developed by House House, a four-person team based in Melbourne.

Want more on Untitled Goose Game? You can check out the origin of the game’s title right here.

