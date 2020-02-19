Inept Barcelona Gains From Soccer’s Dumbest Rule While Leganés Suffers

BARCELONA, SPAIN – OCTOBER 06: Ousmane Dembele (L) shake hands with Luis Suarez (R) during the Liga … [+] match against Sevilla FC at Camp Nou on October 06, 2019 in Barcelona, Spain. (Photo by Aitor Alcalde/Getty Images)

Barcelona is set to take advantage of a rule that is surely the dumbest in the world of soccer, perhaps in all of sport.

La Liga article 124.3 allows for a team that loses a player through injury for more than 5 months, to sign a replacement even though the transfer window is closed. The player must be a free agent or signed from another Spanish team, and the player can only play in domestic competition.

Barcelona invoked the rule after striker Ousmane Dembele was ruled out for 6 months after tearing a tendon in his thigh. The clock starting ticking on Monday and Barcelona has a total of 15 days to get this piece of business done.

At the time of writing it looks as if Barcelona has decided to sign Danish striker Martin Braithwaite from Leganés. As long as Barcelona is willing to pay the release clause of €20 million, the only thing standing in the way of the move is the player and the club agreeing to personal terms.

But here is the kicker. While Barcelona get to mitigate its ineptness, Leganés, currently 19th out of 20 in La Liga, doesn’t get to use the same “mulligan.”

There was absolutely zero thought put into the implications of one team strengthening while weakening another – so Leganés lose its top scorer and gets no opportunity to replace him.

It is simply the stupidest rule in a sport that has come up with a few whoppers over the years.

What makes this situation even worse is that Barcelona’s predicament was self-inflicted.

Striker Luis Suarez was lost to knee surgery in early January while Ousmane Dembele was out due to a hamstring injury. Admittedly, Dembele was set to return after the hamstring injury when he tore his thigh tendon but any right-thinking person wouldn’t have banked on having an injury-free Dembele for the rest of the season.

The 22-year-old has missed 298 days through injury since joining Barcelona in the summer of 2017 and he has shown all the robustness of fine glass.

Carles Perez of AS Roma (Photo by MB Media/Getty Images)

Getty Images

Then there is Barcelona’s dealing in the transfer market. In 2019/20, Barcelona allowed more forwards to leave than they signed including two, Carles Perez and Abel Ruiz, in the winter transfer window. Net result – only three fit forwards, Messi, Griezmann and teenager Fati.

When it comes to dealings in the transfer market the ineptness of sport director Eric Abidal, is simply staggering, and in this case, downright embarrassing.

But embarrassing is something that Barcelona must be getting used to under president Josep Maria Bartomeu. Barcelona is transforming from “model team” to a “gong-show” before our eyes with every crisis showing the Barcelona hierarchy to be increasingly incompetent.

Leganés plays Barcelona at the Camp Nou on March 22.

