Injuries Also Plaguing Players Who Played For Trail Blazers Last Season

PORTLAND, OREGON – JANUARY 23: Seth Curry #30 of the Dallas Mavericks reacts in the first quarter … [+] against the Portland Trail Blazers during their game at Moda Center on January 23, 2020 in Portland, Oregon. (Photo by Abbie Parr/Getty Images)

Getty Images

Before the 2019-20, there was discussion among Trail Blazers fans about which player who played for Portland last season, and is on a new team, would receive the warmest reception when he returned the Moda Center.

It turns out that question really can’t be answered fairly because of insufficient data. In a season when injuries, something that has seemed like a curse on the franchise through years, returned with a vengeance, the same curse seems to be affecting not just players on this season’s roster, but also those who played for Portland last season.

Consider: Evan Turner, Al-Farouq Aminu, Meyers Leonard and Jake Layman all missed their return games to Portland because of injuries. In a year when some fans are lamenting the many roster changes Portland made in the off-season, any arguments about over-tinkering are undercut by the fact that the players the Blazers would have kept have not really been healthy. True, those injuries might not have happened if they had remained with the Blazers, but it’s hard to ignore just how many health issues there have been.

In November, we took an early look at how departed Blazers from last season were doing. Here’s an update:

Evan Turner, Minnesota

How he departed: He was traded to Atlanta for Kent Bazemore. Both players have since been traded again, with Turner going to the Timberwolves as part of a four-team trade, and Bazemore dealt to Sacramento.

How he’s doing: Turner appeared in just 19 games with Atlanta before the trade, a combination of an Achilles injury and the woeful Hawks wanting to play younger players. He has yet to suit up for the Timberwolves, and may never do so. Yahoo Sports reported that Turner is seeking a buyout and could sign with the Clippers. If he does, he could get a return game to the Moda Center as the Clippers play in Portland on April 15 in the regular season finale.

Al-Farouq Aminu, Orlando

How he departed: A free agent, he signed a three-year, $29.1 million deal with the Magic.

How he’s doing; Aminu last played a game on Nov. 29 and is out for the season after tearing the meniscus in his right knee.

Maurice Harkless, New York

How he departed: He went to the Clippers as part of a four-team deal through which Portland landed center Hassan Whiteside. Then on Feb. 6, he was dealt to the Knicks as part of a three-team deal which had as its headliner forward Marcus Morris going to the Clippers.

How he’s doing: Harkless was a valuable contributor to the Clippers, appearing in 50 games and starting 38 on a team considered a title contender. He averaged 5.5 points and 4.0 rebounds in 22.8 minutes while shooting 51.6 percent from the field, which would be a career high. Harkless, a native New Yorker, has played two games for the Knicks, both off the bench.

Meyers Leonard, Miami

How he departed: He was the other part of the four-team deal that the Blazers made to acquire Whiteside.

How he’s doing: Leonard has become a valuable addition to one of the league’s surprise teams, starting all 49 games he has appeared in. Leonard, however, has missed the last six games with an ankle injury, a stretch that included Miami’s only game in Portland, on Feb. 9. That led to a nice, reflective tweet by Leonard, who played his first seven NBA seasons in Portland:

Enes Kanter, Boston

How he departed: A free agent, he signed a two-year, $9.77 million deal with Boston. Kanter claimed Portland, which was severely hampered by luxury tax limits, gave him 6 minutes to decide if he would re-sign.

How he’s doing: Although he has had some injury issues, missing 12 games, Kanter has become a valuable part of one of the Eastern Conference contenders. He is playing a bench role similar to the one he had in Portland before Jusuf Nurkic’s injury moved him into the starting lineup, and is averaging 9.0 points and 8.2 rebounds. As he was for Portland, he has been an outstanding rebounder, getting double-figure rebounds in 13 games. The Celtics and Blazers have not played yet, so Kanter could face Portland twice – Tuesday in Portland and March 27 in Boston.

Seth Curry, Dallas

How he departed: A free agent, he signed a four-year, $32 million contract with the Mavericks.

How he’s doing: Curry is having a strong season on a playoff-bound team, averaging 11.4 points and shooting 42.8 percent on 3-pointers. Curry, who has started 14 of the 52 games he has played in, has scored in double figures in 28 games and scored 15 or more points 19 times; in comparison, Portland’s Anfernee Simons, whose expected ascension made Curry expendable, has scored 15 or more points 11 times. Curry, however, was unlikely to remain in Portland as the Blazers did not have his Bird right and were limited in how much they could offer him.

Jake Layman, Minnesota

How he departed: He was traded by Portland to Minnesota, which then signed him to a three-year, $11.3 million contract.

How he’s doing: Layman was having a decent season, averaging 10.5 points in 14 games, before he suffered a toe injury in November and has been sidelined since. He was, however, cleared to practice this week and could return to action soon. That could give him a chance for a Moda Center return on March 17, when the Timberwolves play in Portland.

Source