Inside The Controversial Musical Where Michael Jackson’s Glove Is An Alien

It would be almost impossible for an unauthorized musical about Michael Jackson’s life, told by his glove that happens to be an alien, not to be controversial or at least make headlines.

“Some of his fans have been on Twitter saying some pretty horrible things,” explained Julien Nitzberg, the production’s director who also wrote the book and lyrics. “They haven’t shown up at the theater yet.”

For the Love of a Glove, which is having its world premiere at the Carl Sagan and Ann Druyan Theater in Los Angeles, California, has been selling out performances since it debuted at the end of January. The run continues until Sunday, March 8, 2020.

The micro-budget production has been a long time in the making.

“I write a lot of TV movies, and I was called into VH1 where they had this idea about someone stole Michael Jackson’s glove from the Motown Museum. That was all they had. There was a news article about it, and they wanted me to turn it into a 90-minute movie,” Nitzberg recalled. “That was when I came up with the original idea that the glove was an alien who has this superpower that as soon as they put it on, they get Michael’s incredible abilities. They said no.”

“Two more years later, another network called me and wanted me to write a Michael Jackson biopic. I asked them how they were going to deal with the more incendiary stuff, but they didn’t know. I have been a fan of Michael Jackson since I was a little kid. I watched the Michael Jackson cartoon as a kid, I love his music, but it’s not long after Thriller that this world around him got bizarre.”

He added, “You can’t ignore that and create this sensible character because that doesn’t make sense. You can’t explain Bubbles; you can’t explain the Hyperbaric Chamber, you can’t explain the Elephant Man thing. Michael’s world was absurd. That’s when I decided to go for this take where it’s a glove which is the one responsible for wanting sleepovers with kids, Michael protested, he’s a good guy, all the things that are bad or bizarre are things the glove wanted so are explained.”

“They laughed and said no, they wanted the standard version. To me, it was morally repugnant to ignore or change a reality. I turned down the check and walked away. Then I did this other musical called The Beastly Bombing about two terrorists in New York, which proved you can deal with really heavy political stuff in a fun and satiric way.”

Jerry Minor plays Thrihl-Lha, the musically talented alien glove trying to take over humanity.

While it is a satirical take, For the Love of a Glove does not make fun of abuse or the allegations made against Jackson, which he was found not guilty of. Nitzberg wanted his intentions to be clear.

“This is not an attack on Michael Jackson, that’s the thing. Some people don’t seem to understand that. We’ve entered this ‘cancel culture’ period where no-one has an idea of complexity. We need to get to a state of ‘process culture’ where we process who, or what, someone is and deal with it. There are lots of people who have made great music and done or been accused of doing bad or questionable things. If you started erasing anyone or anything with a question mark over it, significant chunks of the history of rock and roll would have to be gone. You can’t ignore these question marks.”

Even after that show’s success and year-long run, the producer and director still have issues getting the capital for For the Love of a Glove.

“I wrote the first draft, I showed it to people, and they were just like, ‘You’re insane. No-one will ever make it.” Getting funding for this was me basically knocking on doors forever. No-one was responding,” Nitzberg recalled. When I was with one of the major agencies, someone there asked me who wants to see a musical about Michael Jackson? I said, ‘Well, who wants to see a musical about the first Secretary of the Treasury of the United States set in the 1700s?’ We now know that’s a lot of people, but they would have told me to get the f*** out of there.”

“Everyone knows Michael Jackson. I’d run through every legitimate venue; I started randomly calling anyone I knew, and Leigh Crawford, who was an acquaintance of mine, had produced a musical about 12 years earlier. I asked him is he’d do another. He said no, talked for about 20 minutes about what a terrible idea musicals are, how they’re a lot of work, but when he was done he let me tell him about what I had planned. Right away he was like, ‘I want to produce that.’ That was the beginning of the money trail.”

Eric B. Anthony plays Michael Jackson as both a boy and as a man.

For the Love of a Glove’s incredibly successful run is just the beginning of the next stage in the production’s evolution.

“We plan to take it to New York. Right now, our investors are trying to find more funding to take it there,” Nitzberg revealed. “I haven’t thought in terms of how many years it will take to make that happen, but we’re starting along that road. In this world, everything takes twice as long as you think it will.”

“I think the first marker of success will be that we keep selling out here, and the next will be continuing to attract people as we move on to the next level. This is not something where, at this stage, the investors are focused on making their money on. They were focused on getting it to the next level. We’re using this to demonstrate that the material works. It’s very much the long game for everybody.”

And what about the rumors that Johnny Depp was involved in the show? That’s something Nitzberg was keen to clear up.

“That was weird, yeah, “he confessed. “Sam Sarkar, who’s the CEO of Infinitum Nihil, which is Johnny’s company, is a producer on this. That’s how that whole thing began. Suddenly there were headlines saying that Johnny Depp was playing Michael Jackson. No-one called even to interview me and asked what the story was, but suddenly Italian newspapers were saying it’s a movie that’s coming out with Johnny as Michael. It was insane.”

“This show is exactly what I hoped it would be. I’m so proud and excited, and I still almost can’t believe we’ve achieved what we have with this cast who are top-notch and all the awesome puppets, it blows my mind that we’ve achieved it all on so little money. Even with a lot more money, I don’t know if I could be happier.”

For the Love of a Glove runs at the Carl Sagan and Ann Druyan Theater until Sunday, March 8, 2020.

