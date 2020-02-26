Integrating AI And HR — Where Do You Start?

Data Has a Better Idea

The working environment is moving at light-speed when it comes to technology and business leaders have to ask themselves how, not in the event that, they are going to fully incorporate AI into their business model.

At the core of its effects, Artificial Intelligence has the potential to profoundly improve an organization’s bottom line, and HR leaders groups are exceptionally positioned to profit from it.

However, truly embracing and actualizing AI can be an overwhelming assignment, and most HR teams aren’t exactly certain where to start.

In this post I’ll discuss the benefit of embracing AI for HR, how non-technical founders and CEOs can actualize AI, and why HR professionals need to take a proactive role and can’t simply wait for AI to happen to them.

Here are four key points leaders should focus on to begin executing an effective AI adoption:

NOW is the ideal time for actualizing AI in your organization

HR, shockingly, is still often overlooked when it comes to company strategy and executive leadership. Today, a typical employee changes occupations frequently, and in the event that your company doesn’t deliver a great work experience or social mission, the already challenging task of holding onto great talent becomes even harder.

The key to modernizing HR is about customizing, quantifying and maximizing the employee/candidate experience. Sounds a lot like what we do for our customers doesn’t it?

Artificial Intelligence enables HR professionals with the tools (and time!) to deliver more attentive, human experiences to employees by increasing productivity, and automating forms/processes.

This all being said, there’s absolutely no excuse to postpone integrating AI. You CAN learn and even design creative ways that AI can enhance your culture and engagement.

The benefits from AI increase exponentially each day after implementation. So, each day you delay, your competition is exponentially further ahead of you when it comes to a better, smarter HR programs.

AI won’t take the “human” out of HR

Here is the fact-of-the-matter: Artificial Intelligence is going to free HR up from dull assignments and enable companies to concentrate on human interactions, engagement and data-driven solutions.

AI and machine learning will permit HR groups to improve each progression of the HR procedure. For instance, by actualizing AI in their hiring procedure, companies are able to shorten it (and make the process more accurate). This enables companies to select the best candidates before competitors can scoop them up and onboard them much faster.

This is just one example of the direct connection between AI and a company’s bottom-line.

Make AI integration a common vision

The integration of AI won’t just benefit the HR department. This means that AI can be a unifying goal for the entire team. By including leaders from throughout the organization in the adoption of AI in HR, you’ll see better outcomes.

For example, begin by distinguishing which part of your HR processes needs the most improvement and could best benefit from intelligent automation. Once this is decided, outline the business use case in order to see which departments will be involved in the process and get the leaders throughout those departments engaged in the process.

Learn about AI, even if you aren’t involved on the tech side of things

AI can be intimidating. However, even if you aren’t a technical person it’s important to read up on the technical aspects of the integration and understand (at least the basics of) how it will improve HR processes.

To begin, learn the terminology such as machine learning, regular language preparing, and chatbots. This will give you the foundation to talk about the technology confidently, and help you to see the broad potential for adoption and improvement in the employee experience.

By making HR processes progressively productive, HR teams will be surprised by just how Artificial Intelligence can, in-fact, make time for a more human working experience.

