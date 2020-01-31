Intel’s Upcoming Flagship Comet Lake-S Desktop Processor Hits 3DMark Database With 10 Cores And A 5.1GHz Boost Clock

The Core i9-9900KS is capable of boosting all processor cores up to 5GHz, but as fast as this 14nm Coffee Lake-based processors is, its core count deficiency precludes it from catching lower-clocked processors from AMD which feature higher-core counts in multi-threaded workloads.

Although Intel is not quite ready to launch next-generation 10nm desktop processors, the company is not sitting still. Intel is currently planning to release a new wave of further-refined 14nm desktop processors codenamed Comet Lake-S sometime in the first half of this year. If rumors are correct, the successor to the Core i9-9900KS will be the Core i9-10900K.

It has been suggested that the Core i9-10900K will be a 10-core / 20-thread processor, with a 5.1GHz maximum boost clock, a 4.8GHz all-core boost, and up to 20MB of cache. Additional updates for the platform will come by way of a new companion 400-series chipset, which will also feature a new socket – so Comet Lake-S will not be a drop in upgrade for existing system owners.

Bumping up the core / thread count, while simultaneously increasing clocks, should give Comet Lake-S a significant bump in performance in multi-threaded workloads, where AMD’s Ryzen 3000 series processors have a clear advantage over Intel’s current crop of desktop CPU products, assuming the rumors are true and Intel can keep power consumption in-line.

A leak that hit the UL 3DMark database today appears to corroborate some of the early rumors. Twitter user @_rogame posted a screenshot earlier showing the Core i9-10900K sporting a 10-core / 20-thread configuration, with a 3.7GHz base clock and boost clock just shy of 5.1GHz. Other aspects of the chip, like the package, manufacturing process, and TDP aren’t registered properly by the entry, but that is common of benchmarks that haven’t been updated to properly identify un-released products.

Even with a couple of additional cores, a 10-core Comet Lake-S is not going to be able to catch a 12- or 16-core Ryzen 3000 series processor in multi-threaded tests, but it will go a long way to shrinking the gap between today’s 9900K and AMD’s higher-end parts.

Intel Core i9-9900KS.

Marco Chiappetta

