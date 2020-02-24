Inter Miami Finally Reveals Highly-Anticipated Home Kit For Inaugural MLS Season

MLS’s huge uniform unveiling marking the 25th season of the league, we got to see Miami’s black “RosaNegra” away kit. Personally, I was a bit disappointed in the look since it was black and I felt like it wasn’t the best usage of what should be a vibrant color scheme for Miami.

The team’s home kit has addressed the issue of color scheme, as Inter Miami revealed their inaugural home kit. The only traces of black to be found are on the crest and on the league’s logo on the sleeve. In a pleasant change of pace from the black away kit, white and pink are the two dominant colors on this particular kit.

Obviously, it’s great to see that the team is indeed utilizing pink as a major element of their home kit. The shorts are pink and the stripes on the white shirt and socks are pink as well. As a result, it seems as if the shirt’s intention is to immediately draw your eyes to Miami’s excellent crest logo. The shirt itself has some embossed heron “M” logos that are in a sublimated pattern and placed at various spots on the shirt. It’s a very small detail but it’s one that fans will appreciate if and when they get their hands on the shirt.

Overall, it’s not a bad look at all for Inter Miami CF. Things definitely could have been worse and it’s very difficult to come up with anything that’s considered “bad” when the wonderful crest logo is present. With that being said, the main concern here is the fact that the pink that is present on both the home and away kits is so washed out that it’s closer to being white than actually being pink. This ends up making Miami’s white home kit look nearly all white rather than being a white-pink-white combination of shirt, shorts and socks. Also, the not-so-bold shade of pink ends up getting completely overshadowed by the black that’s present all over the away kit as well.

A bolder shade of pink could have substantially improved the look or Miami and it also could have made them one of the best-looking teams in MLS right out of the gates in terms of their entire visual identity. The crest is already one of the best marks that you will see in MLS today and now the next step is getting the kits right. While their current selection isn’t bad at all, there’s still plenty of room for improvement and maybe we’ll see it when they have a completely different set by this time two years into the future.

” readability=”48.741610738255″>

MIAMI, USA – JANUARY 21 : The logo of Inter Miami CF is seen during a news conference at Barry … [+] University in Miami, Florida, United States on January 21, 2020. (Photo by Marco Bello/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images)

Anadolu Agency via Getty Images

With a new Major League Soccer season set to kick off this weekend, there’s still a tiny bit of time left to get in some last-minute kit unveilings. Inter Miami CF has decided to be fashionably late as one of the two expansion teams that will be kicking off their life as a MLS franchise for the 2020 season. During MLS’s huge uniform unveiling marking the 25th season of the league, we got to see Miami’s black “RosaNegra” away kit. Personally, I was a bit disappointed in the look since it was black and I felt like it wasn’t the best usage of what should be a vibrant color scheme for Miami.

The team’s home kit has addressed the issue of color scheme, as Inter Miami revealed their inaugural home kit. The only traces of black to be found are on the crest and on the league’s logo on the sleeve. In a pleasant change of pace from the black away kit, white and pink are the two dominant colors on this particular kit.

Obviously, it’s great to see that the team is indeed utilizing pink as a major element of their home kit. The shorts are pink and the stripes on the white shirt and socks are pink as well. As a result, it seems as if the shirt’s intention is to immediately draw your eyes to Miami’s excellent crest logo. The shirt itself has some embossed heron “M” logos that are in a sublimated pattern and placed at various spots on the shirt. It’s a very small detail but it’s one that fans will appreciate if and when they get their hands on the shirt.

Overall, it’s not a bad look at all for Inter Miami CF. Things definitely could have been worse and it’s very difficult to come up with anything that’s considered “bad” when the wonderful crest logo is present. With that being said, the main concern here is the fact that the pink that is present on both the home and away kits is so washed out that it’s closer to being white than actually being pink. This ends up making Miami’s white home kit look nearly all white rather than being a white-pink-white combination of shirt, shorts and socks. Also, the not-so-bold shade of pink ends up getting completely overshadowed by the black that’s present all over the away kit as well.

A bolder shade of pink could have substantially improved the look or Miami and it also could have made them one of the best-looking teams in MLS right out of the gates in terms of their entire visual identity. The crest is already one of the best marks that you will see in MLS today and now the next step is getting the kits right. While their current selection isn’t bad at all, there’s still plenty of room for improvement and maybe we’ll see it when they have a completely different set by this time two years into the future.