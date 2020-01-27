Interested In U.S. Commercial Properties? 14 Tips For International Investors

The American economy is booming, and the rest of the world is taking notice. Every year, increasing amounts of international investors come to the U.S. to explore options for growing their money by investing in local companies. In the most recent years, commercial property has become one of the largest sectors for international investment in the country.

As a foreign investor, however, it can be challenging to keep a finger on the pulse of an economy that exists in a separate geographical location to where you are. Fourteen members of Forbes Real Estate Council examine the most critical tips that international investors ought to pay attention to regarding the local commercial real estate market.

1. Do Your Due Diligence

In general, real estate can be a risk. When coupled with a potential culture barrier and several other factors that foreign investors are faced with, it is crucial that their due diligence is thorough and clear. This not only validates the current investment, it also opens the door for future clients as well. – Alex Vasquez, Rhino Realty Property Management

2. Have A Clear Strategy

International investors should keep in mind that sound commercial real estate investments usually require the utilization of proper financial leverage. Commercial investments that realize high rates of returns are normally acquired with a capital stack consisting of a percentage of equity with the remainder financed via debt. To capitalize on that risk, investors should have a lucid strategy. – Adrian Provost, LEVEL

3. Develop An Exit Plan Before Investing

We are in a hot market today and many properties are selling for all-time highs. Investors often get sucked into the fear of missing out (FOMO) hype in real estate investing. Think through implications of a market crash and what your exit strategy will be if current conditions change materially. Begin with the end in mind and look at best case, worst case and most likely exit scenarios before you invest. – Jonathan Keyser, Keyser

4. Work With A Local Team

Each market has different nuances, regulations, customs and oddities. When acquiring a new property, make sure you are working with a local team that includes a broker, attorney and lender with experience and track record in the submarket. – Lee Kiser, Kiser Group

5. Hire The Best Commercial Broker In Their Field

Interview local brokers who specialize in their field of expertise and know their community. If you want to invest in retail properties, make sure the broker’s expertise is in retail. You don’t want to hire an office broker if you are looking for hotel properties. Other questions to ask are how many deals they have done, how many years they have been in the business and how they find off-market deals—communication is key. – Pamela J. Goodwin, Goodwin Commercial

6. Learn The Lay Of The Land

If you are an international buyer, you should make sure your representation knows facts on the ground. Sure, the investment looks good in the marketing material, but what about in the future? Make sure you know what’s being proposed in the local area that can affect your fee and interest rates. – Michael J. Polk, Polk Properties / Matrix Properties

7. Don’t Follow The Money

Foreign investors often focus on New York, San Francisco, Chicago and other “gateway” cities. While these are safe places to invest, they are also attracting the most capital and returns are low. There are many markets across the U.S. that are currently much more attractive, but less known to outsiders. Think: Boise (ID), Salt Lake City (UT) or Columbus (OH). Don’t follow the money, follow the data! – Nils Kok, GeoPhy

8. Track Commercial And Residential Trends

When you are overseas, you are unable to be in the know of an area’s potential. There are a lot of beautification projects going on all around where forgotten neighborhoods are turning into the new up-and-coming hot spots. For commercial real estate, you want to find ways to track trends not just commercially, but residentially as well. – Bill Lyons, Griffin Funding

9. Study Capitalization Rates In The Area

I buy many commercial buildings and the price differences are huge based on the location, condition, marketing and leases. If you are going to invest in commercial properties, study capitalization rates in the area you are looking to invest in and make sure you are not overpaying. – Mark Ferguson, InvestFourMore

10. Consider Local Regulations

Local regulations can affect the cash flow significantly. For example, in cities where evictions are a costly and lengthy process, landlords could be responsible for months of maintenance on top of eviction expenses while not receiving rent. Having overseen investment portfolios in both NYC and Las Vegas, I’ve experienced both sides of this firsthand with the latter being far more investor friendly. – Catherine Kuo, Elite Homes | Christie’s International Real Estate

11. Buy In Secondary Markets For Cash Flow

Many international investors were bruised in the severe real estate downturn from 2007-2010. This was worse in primary markets like New York, Miami and San Francisco. Buy where cap rates support cash flow in secondary markets. Then if capital value evaporates, your monthly income can still meet or exceed your monthly expenses. Look to markets like Chicago, Dallas, Kansas City, Memphis and Tampa. – Keith Weinhold, Get Rich Education

12. Follow The Population Shift

As urban real estate becomes unaffordable, the population is shifting to the suburbs. Also, as the cost of living in U.S. cities like NYC, Los Angeles and Washington, DC becomes unsustainable, there is a shift to the Sun Belt. Six of the fastest growing counties in the U.S. are in Texas. Pay attention to millennial-dense population centers. These areas will be hot spots for future commercial real estate development. – Joe Houghton, RE/MAX Results/The Minnesota Property Group Team

13. Avoid Trophy Assets

We recommend foreign investors focus on the core fundamentals of real estate investment and buy for the right reasons. Sometimes, these investors focus on buying in a known metropolis like New York or Chicago and get caught up in buying trophy assets that may never make a strong return for them. Always buy for the right reasons and invest to make a risk-adjusted return on your invested dollars. – Brian Watson, Northstar Commercial Partners

14. Get A Quadruple Net Lease

Make sure the company managing your commercial property understands both your needs as a foreign investor and the local market. Try your best to get a quadruple net lease. That means that the tenant is responsible for paying the taxes, insurance, utilities and repairs on the property. This ensures you’ll have less to worry about your operating expenses. – Chuck Hattemer, Onerent

