Intu Seeks Cash Inject Of £1bn – Latest Retail Casualty

A board advertising a sale stands outside the Intu Properties Plc shopping centerin Derby, U.K., on … [+] Monday, Jan. 28, 2019. Europe’s retail crisis deepened as companies in the U.K. and Germany are poised to cut thousands of jobs as online shopping accelerates the erosion of sales from traditional bricks-and-mortar stores. Photographer: Darren Staples/Bloomberg

© 2019 Bloomberg Finance LP

One of the UK’s largest operators of shopping centers, Intu, has asked its shareholders for fresh funding amid the continued decline of trading conditions for bricks and mortar retailers.

Reports over the weekend in the Sunday Times suggested the group could be asking investors for around £1bn to support the company that owns sites such as Manchester’s Trafford Centre and Lakeside in Thurrock, Essex.

On Monday in a statement, the group’s boss Matthew Roberts confirmed that the company was asking shareholders for an injection of funds but did not confirm the level requested. He added that the group had an occupancy rate that was stable at 95% and that 97% of rent had been collected from tenants for the first quarter of 2020, which he claimed was evidence of a ‘lower risk’ customer base.

He added that whilst other shopping centers had seen a decline in footfall Intu had registered flat foot fall for the year.

Despite this when Roberts updated investors in November. He said the company’s rental income had fallen by 9% in 2019 and that a further decline in 2020 was expected as the high street crisis continued.

Consumer behaviour is changing rapidly with more consumers shopping online and focusing spending on other leisure activities over fashion sales, which make up a majority of Intus’ tenants.

With more and more retailers looking to renegotiate rents or enter CVA arrangements to enter stores it deems to not be profitable the retail property sector has been under huge amounts of pressure.

The M&G £2.5bn Retail Property Portfolio fund has paused all withdrawals after admitting it could not sell properties fast enough to repay the investors who wanted out.

Intu has previously warned that its debt pile of £5bn is too high and has been selling shopping centers to tackle this issue. Last month they sold a center in Spain for £203m.

Over the past decade, the share price of the company has crashed from 900p a share to 34p at the start of 2020, with 80% of this reduction in the last 12 months. This gives the company a market cap of £310m, despite the fact, its centers are valued at over £8bn.

This fall from grace is certainly dramatic with the company being subject to a £2.9bn takeover just 2 years ago from a consortium, that included its major shareholder, Peel Group, which was abandoned due to concerns about the economy post Brexit.

The Sunday Times reported that John Whittaker, the billionaire behind Peel Group, is supportive of the new fundraising plan.

Source