Investing In Facebook, Apple, Netflix And Google Is A Big Mistake Right Now, Says One Portfolio Manager

For FANG stocks, growth is increasingly coming at a cost.

Topline: High-growth technology behemoths like Facebook, Apple, Netflix and Google—the FANG stocks—have boosted the market in recent years, but their skyrocketing valuations have led investors to ignore the costs and risks of these businesses, according to a portfolio manager at a $13 billion dollar investment firm.

“Investing in FANG stocks today is similar to stepping on the gas while you drive around a bend and admire the view in the rear view mirror,” says Micky Jagirdar, a senior vice president and co-portfolio manager of Global Concentrated Strategy at Ariel Investments. “There’s too much focus on past performance and growth.”

These giant stocks have a disproportionate influence on the overall market, and the hype around them has resulted in “crazy investor behavior with respect to FANG valuations,” says Jagirdar.

He points out that while these big tech companies have enjoyed impressive revenue growth in recent years, it hasn’t translated to free cash flow growth or good dividend yields. Since investors traditionally focus on earnings-per-share or price-to-earnings ratios, they’re missing important metrics such as capital expenditures, which show that growth is coming at a cost, Jagirdar says.

With shares of FANG stocks trading at high premiums in an already-overvalued stock market (the four companies have a whopping average price-to-earnings ratio of 64, while the S&P 500’s ratio is 22) it’s clear that these technology giants will need higher spending to keep up their growth momentum, he describes.

Much of the growth in FANG stocks is due to “valuation expansion” rather than the companies’ underlying businesses—and that’s another reason why free cash flow has been “extremely meager” in comparison to strong revenue growth. In other words, these companies are spending more and more to keep up with higher revenue expectations.

Overall, most investors are under-appreciating the magnitude of capital investment required for these big tech companies to achieve such high levels of revenue growth, says Jagirdar. “In all cases the bottomline is that while the growth is appreciated the costs are not.”

Facebook: Facebook’s main business is advertisement-based, and that line of business has gone untested against an economic downturn, Jagirdar notes. With Facebook’s core platform starting to hit a wall, the company has looked to add users and monetize its family of apps such as Instagram, Messenger and WhatsApp. What’s unclear due to lack of disclosure, Jagirdar says, is how much Facebook has been able to monetize Instagram. WhatsApp has proven to be a “poor” return on investment at this stage since Facebook has yet to figure out how exactly it will monetize the app, Jagirdar says.

Apple: Despite growing its services offerings in recent years, to nearly 20% of revenue today, operating margins declined during that period even though the “whole premise of services was to have better margins than with iPhone sales,” Jagirdar says. As Apple touts its growth prospects in China, the cost of a new iPhone has actually gotten cheaper than a year ago, which offsets some of that optimism. Apple is also quickly losing its services advantage, Jagirdar says, as offerings like the app store, Apple Music and Apple TV+ are no longer exclusive to Apple and instead face plenty of competition.

Netflix: With the streaming wars continuing to heat up, Netflix has had to substantially ramp up its spending in order to produce more original content, and fend off competition from rivals. To achieve its 127% growth in revenue since 2016, the company has had to triple its free cash flow burn over that same period. Having already penetrated most developed markets, the company is “underappreciating” the much lower propensity of emerging markets to spend on subscription services, Jagirdar says. “Netflix is a prime example of user-led revenue dominating investor mindsets—it’s blocking cognition on mounting losses in order to achieve that level of addiction: ‘Netflix & chill.’”

Google: Like Facebook, Google is also still an advertisement-dominated business. But the monetization from user growth in developed markets isn’t what it used to be say, five years ago, according to Jagirdar. YouTube, which has been a hugely successful acquisition for Google, has its biggest growth prospects in India, for example—but poorer consumers there have less money to spend on ads. Much like Netflix, Google is also realizing it has to choose between growth or margins—but not both. The company has subsequently had to rely on mergers and acquisitions as well as increased capital expenditure to maintain its high-growth levels. But with traffic acquisition costs outpacing revenue growth, Apple’s margins are down to 22% from the over 30% level six years ago.

