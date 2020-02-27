iOS 13.4 Public Beta 3 Might Confirm Crazy New iPhone Rumors

iOS 13.4 Public Beta 3

Anthony Karcz

iOS 13.4 is the release that keeps on giving! With this week’s Public Beta 3, there are hints at a new feature that might hint at a major paradigm shift for the iPhone.

What’s New

In addition to the new features that have already been discovered in iOS 13.4 (see below for the full list), there’s an enticing new interface in Public Beta 3 that seems to indicate you can restore the operating system of your device over the air.

Why is this significant? Because up until now, if you wanted to wipe and restore your iPhone or iPad, you had to physically plug your device into a computer.

While being extremely convenient, it also gives credence to building rumors that Apple is considering removing Lightning and USB-C ports from its devices completely. After all, if a device doesn’t have a port, you can’t connect it physically to a computer.

Other new features in iOS 13.4 include:

If you have an app-enabled vehicle (which we haven’t seen yet) you can share access to it with other iOS users using the new CarKey feature.

The toolbar has been tweaked in the Mail app to improve user experience.

New navigation and call controls for third-party apps. There aren’t any apps updated to use them yet, so we’ll have to wait and see how that shakes out.

iCloud folder sharing is back. Head to the Files app, select a file, click the Share icon and add some people. Easy peasy.

In the TV app you can now access Family sharing from the Library tab.

If you’re a fan of Memoji stickers, you now have nine new ones to choose from.

The Swift keyboard now provides predictive input for Arabic and live conversion for Japanese to Chinese.

Multi-OS packages is also a big for iOS 13.4, but more for developer quality of life. Most users won’t even notice that now, when you purchase an app from the App Store, you’ll get all versions for every available platform at the same time.

What’s Broken

Every bug that was reported so far in iOS 13.4 has been fixed as per the official iOS 13.4 Public Beta 3 release notes. That doesn’t mean that every issue with this release is gone. Keep an eye out for anything weird and use the Feedback app to report any new bugs you see crop up!

What’s Fixed

Quite a bit!

Hardware keyboard layouts for non-English languages in iPadOS are no longer bugged.

Siri in CarPlay will now work as expected.

The Settings app will no long fail unexpectedly

Photos will sync to the Apple Watch as expected.

It’s nice to see Cupertino quickly powering through the handful of bugs for this release.

What’s Next

Especially with this week’s surprising revelation, it’s apparent that Apple is planning on some big announcements to coincide with the release of iOS 13.4. March is right around the corner and, with it, the March event. Will we see new iPhones? New AirPods? New app-enabled cars? Surprisingly, all signs are pointing to yes!

If you’d like to get started with the Public Beta Program, head to the Apple site (beta.apple.com), using the iPhone you want to enroll, register it, then download the beta profile. After that, you’ll just need to go to Settings > General > Software Update to download the latest available beta profile.

Download the latest, kick the tires, and I’ll see you back here in a week!

