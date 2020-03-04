iOS 13.4 Public Beta 4 Keeps Everyone Guessing

iOS 13.4 Public Beta 4

Anthony Karcz

What are we guessing about in iOS 13.4 Public Beta 4 this week? Why “what exactly has changed?” That’s what.

After several weeks of informative release notes and new features discovered by devs as they mined the code, this week’s release is a bit of a mystery box. There’s nothing new in the release notes and, so far, no one has discovered anything new.

So let’s take a look back over the iOS 13.4 public beta cycle and see what’s been done so far.

What’s New

iOS 13.4 has been a treasure trove of tantalizing hints. Leading the community to speculate about all kinds of new hardware such as:

Port-less iPhones that can have their OS reinstalled over the air

Vehicles that can be operated by a shared virtual key

New keyboard hardware

The last is especially significant when paired with the rumors swirling around this week that we’ll see a new iPad Pro and a trackpad-enhanced Smart Keyboard to go with it at this month’s Apple event.

Other new features in iOS 13.4 include:

Mail toolbar tweaks to improve user experience.

New navigation and call controls for third-party apps. There aren’t any apps updated to use them yet, so we’ll have to wait and see how that shakes out.

iCloud folder sharing is back. Head to the Files app, select a file, click the Share icon and add some people. Easy peasy.

In the TV app you can now access Family sharing from the Library tab.

If you’re a fan of Memoji stickers, you now have nine new ones to choose from.

The Swift keyboard now provides predictive input for Arabic and live conversion for Japanese to Chinese.

Developers can give users every version of an app for every available platform all at once

What (Was) Broken

The big breaks this beta cycle were mostly centered on the keyboard and localization. That makes sense, given how much development was being done around those components. There were some CarPlay issues as well, which I expected since CarPlay seems to break whenever anyone touches anything in the code base.

Nothing new has been reported in this cycle or, if it has, it’s been squashed quickly enough to not make it to the official release notes. This late in the cycle, you shouldn’t see anything crop up, but that doesn’t mean it’s impossible. Keep reporting any new bugs!

What’s Next

At this point, iOS 13.4 is all but in the bag. The only question mark, really, is when Apple will announce its March event. We know they’re planning one and iOS 13.4 is definitely a big part of it.

Will we see new iPhones? Maybe. New iPads? Most definitely. It’ll be interesting to see if there was anything else hiding in the beta that we missed.

If you’d like to get started with the Public Beta Program, head to the Apple site (beta.apple.com), using the iPhone you want to enroll, register it, then download the beta profile. After that, you’ll just need to go to Settings > General > Software Update to download the latest available beta profile.

After that, kick back and enjoy the near-complete beta. iOS 13.4 Public Beta 4 is likely the last or second-to-last release we’ll see prior to its public release at the Apple event.

