Iowa Caucus Failure Is Another Example Of Why Americans Distrust Political Institutions

What’s taking so long? (Photo by Steve Pope/Getty Images)

Getty Images

It’s coming up on 20 hours past the time the Iowa Caucus results were supposed to be revealed. Nobody knows who won, despite the vote ending last night at around 7pm local time. The failure to get this right is more than a silly inability to make an app work on the biggest day of the year in Iowa. Instead, it’s another example of why Americans distrust political institutions.

Conspiracy theories are flying. The baseline of those theories are all that someone, or some group somewhere is working to thwart the will of the voter. There is a high chance that once the results come in, someone will cry foul.

The Iowa Caucus has come under fire for being archaic for years. It’s been a sleepy sort of oddity that no one really cared about. The New Hampshire primary was the real kick off to the party nomination. But it always worked. The votes came in. People moved on. As of today, the votes are not in. People dislike Iowa even more.

But even though the Iowa Caucus is not a Washington DC institution like Congress or K Street, it is a political institution nonetheless run by the parties and Americans have had it with both of them

“If you look at the survey data, all of the major surveys and all of the big pollsters show all-time low trust in Congress and other political institutions, including the media,” says Joan Hoey, director for Europe at The Economist Intelligence Unit (EIU), and editor of their annual Democracy Index.

For the fourth time in a row, the U.S. scored as a “flawed Democracy”, equal to that of Argentina. The Democracy Index was published on January 21.

Precinct captain Carl Voss, of Des Moines, Iowa, holds his iPhone that shows the Iowa Democratic … [+] Party’s caucus reporting app that has failed. Hey guys, “learn to code.” (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)

ASSOCIATED PRESS

Because of disdain for Washington and American politics in general, of which the political press plays a role as amplifier, the U.S. has not been considered by the EIU’s measures a full democracy since 2016. And while that looks like the time Donald Trump took over, the numbers were in decline in the Barack Obama years and finally fell to flawed level status in his last year in office.

What made the U.S. fall into the ‘Flawed Democracy’ category? A broad look at the EIU data shows that the political culture and the role of leaders in that culture is what dragged the U.S. off the list of ‘Full Democracies’ like Norway and even the U.K., which survived despite all the distrust surrounding Brexit.

“It’s been a gradual decline for the U.S.,” says Hoey.

Democracy Good. Politicians Terrible.

In 2016, the U.S. was ranked No. 21, tied with Italy. This year, it was ranked No. 25.

Countries that score under a rank level of 8 are considered flawed. The U.S. scored a 7.96. Japan, also ‘flawed’ by the EIU’s measurement, scored a 7.99.

Even though the U.S. shares the ‘flawed’ label with highly corrupt countries like Argentina, Colombia and Brazil, it’s overall score is better. Brazil is the worse of those three South American nations with an overall score of 6.86, for example, keeping it the flawed category.

In the U.S., scores for things like political participation and press freedom, while still high, have been declining over the last 10 years. Popular support for democracy remains strong, but dissatisfaction is growing as the Iowa imbroglio shows. People smell a rat. Iowa today looks like Washington every day, in other words. It’s a continuous drip of one political let down after the other.

According to the EIU, the degree of partisanship has made it worse. Partisan bickering has deepened in recent years and undermined the function of state institutions that are supposed to be apolitical.

In this October 27, 2016 file photo, supporters of then-Republican presidential candidate Donald … [+] Trump hold signs during a campaign rally in Springfield, Ohio. (AP Photo/ Evan Vucci, file)

ASSOCIATED PRESS

Over the last 10 years, the U.S. went from 17th place, now occupied by Austria and Spain jointly, to where it is now at 25th all thanks to American survey respondents revealing the ongoing disdain for political institutions and the two main parties.

Both Trump and the leading contender for the Democratic Party’s nomination to run for president, Bernie Sanders, are the results of a general disgust with establishment politicians. Trump called for draining the swamp of corrupt bureaucrats and status quo foreign policy. Bernie Sanders has called Washington corrupt, and is the sole anti-establishment figure on the Democratic Party ticket. That’s why he’s ahead in states like New Hampshire, which tend to like unconventional, independent candidates.

People feel there is a “lack of political representation by the two main parties and that sense has grown in the last few years. That trend is now being mirrored in other parts of the world,” says Hoey.

Surveys by the Pew Research Center on global attitudes towards democracy have in recent years revealed a deep, and popular, disappointment with democratic governments and the political parties that run them.

In the U.S., Trump has upended a Republican Party happily serving Wall Street and the defense industry and has focused on what he calls the forgotten man and woman of the U.S.

Bernie Sanders could effectively create a third party, pulling in numerous freshman Democrats like Alexandria Ocasio Cortez, who believe the party of Bill and Hillary Clinton does not represent them anymore.

In the U.K., an entire political party was created to promote Brexit. Politicians that were against Brexit were voted out of power, one by one.

In emerging markets like Brazil, the Workers’ Party ruled for 13 years before falling apart in corruption scandals. A new political party was created, and right wing populist Jair Bolsonaro, the polar opposite of everything the Workers’ Party stands for, is now Brazil’s president.

Since the inception of the Democracy Index in 2006, the EIU has highlighted what they see as a “progressive deterioration” in the practice of democracy in advanced economies, setting the table for right wing versus left wing populists, and threatening the break up of existing political parties.

According to Larry Diamond, a renowned democracy scholar, “we have been going through a democracy recession.”

A political study by EY, formerly known as Ernst & Young, says America’s Generation Z has had it with politics before they even become of voting age.

Politics isn’t top of mind for them. Only 20% indicated that they were “very or extremely interested” in political issues, according to EY. Around 26% of 17 to 22 year olds said they won’t even vote in the next election.

EY’s research showed a majority, 39%, identified as moderates with 28% saying they were liberal or very liberal and 25% identifying as conservative or very conservative.

Source