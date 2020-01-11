Iran Acknowledges Shooting Down Ukrainian Plane, IATA Expresses Outrage

Iranian officials have acknowledged shooting down Ukraine International Airlines flight PS-752 near Tehran, despite initial denials, and expressed regret for what they describe as an unintended action.

A woman places flowers at a memorial for the victims of the Ukraine International Airlines Boeing … [+] 737-800 crash in the Iranian capital Tehran, at the Boryspil airport outside Kiev on January 8, 2020. – A Ukrainian airliner crashed shortly after take-off from Tehran Wednesday killing all 176 people on board, in a disaster striking a region rattled by heightened military tensions. (Photo by Sergei SUPINSKY / AFP) (Photo by SERGEI SUPINSKY/AFP via Getty Images)

AFP via Getty Images

Iran’s initial accident report, published on Thursday, appeared to discount the possibility. “A special group was formed and any laser attacks and electromagnetic (radioactive) threats and unlawful actions have been rejected by conducting the relevant sampling and analysis up to now,” the report stated.

However, shortly after its publication, news broke that U.S. officials believed the aircraft had been shot down by missiles in error.

The International Air Transport Association has issued a strong statement today in response to the acknowledgment of responsibility from Iran.

“It is an outrage that a civil aircraft—an instrument of peace—is downed even inadvertently by military action. To honor the memories of the 176 innocent souls aboard PS 752 no effort should be spared to make sure that such a tragedy is never repeated. A through and transparent investigation is critical.”

A number of commercial airlines have had to change their flight paths and cancel flights to address insecurities in the airspace over the region.

Since the tragedy of MH17, the Malaysian Airlines flight which was shot down in the Ukraine in 2014 while en route from Amsterdam to Kuala Lumpur, IATA has called for governments to be more transparent with airlines of potential risks from military action.

IATA repeated this call today, stating: “Governments must review how risk assessments are made and information is shared. And the industry will do all it can to support governments, through ICAO, in the difficult work that lies ahead. Keeping flying safe is our shared top priority.”

IATA has also previously asked for “ICAO to achieve a global convention controlling the design, manufacture, sale, and deployment of weapons with anti-aircraft capability.”

