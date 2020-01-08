Iran Just Struck U.S. Bases in Iraq With Ballistic Missiles—Here’s Why They’re Tehran’s Favored Weapon

Iran has test fired its home-built surface-to-surface Fateh 110 missile, state television reported … [+] on Wednesday, less than a week after a similar test was carried out on another missile 25 August (Photo by Mohsen Shandiz/Corbis via Getty Images)

At 1:30 AM in Iraq on January 8, a flurry of missile launch reports blossomed on radar screens as Iran launched a retaliatory strike against U.S. bases in Iraq codenamed Operation Martyr Soleimani. The on-the-nose designation reflects that the attack was explicitly ordered by Tehran in retaliation for the killing of Iranian general Qassem Soleimani by a U.S. drone strike on January 3.

Iran claimed it launched ten Fateh-110 short-range ballistic missiles—the Pentagon reported “over a dozen”—at U.S. forces in Iraq in at least two locations: Ain-al-Asad airbase and Erbil in central and northern Iraq respectively.

It’s also believed that longer-range, liquid-fuel Qiam ballistics missiles may have been used in the attack on strike Ain-al-Asad.

Ballistic missiles can be deadly but they are in no way discrete on radar. Reportedly, forewarned U.S. personnel were reportedly able to find shelter in underground bunkers.

So far, no U.S. citizens have been reported killed by the attacks. However, several Iraqis were reportedly killed at Ain-al-Asad, including the deputy operation commander of Anbar province. U.S. air defenses also may have shot down at least one of the missiles.

In addition, there are widespread reports of unguided rocket artillery attacks launched from Iraqi soil by Iranian proxy forces at U.S. targets around Iraq, including an especially heavy barrage claimed to have hit Ain-Al Assad in addition to the ballistic missiles.

Pro-Iranian militias have been firing such lower-tech rockets for months at U.S. forces in Iraq, finally resulting in the killing of a civilian U.S. contractor in December 2019—leading to the current cycle of increasing violence and worsening tensions.

Currently, there is extensive Iranian and U.S. military air activity in the sky, though that may be defensive in nature for now. The FAA has indefinitely banned commercial air travel over Iraq, Iran, the Persian Gulf and Gulf of Oman.

If it’s accuratethat Iranian strikes failed to inflict U.S. casualties, there will be an opportunity for the United States to refrain from immediately retaliating and climbing the ladder of escalation that could lead to full-blown war. Ironically, a noisy, face-saving attack that fails to inflict too much damage might even be desirable from Tehran’s point of view precisely to avoid such a dynamic.

However, restraint seems out of character from the Trump administration. Earlier, the U.S. president stated that he would order attacks against 52 targets in Iran should an Iranian counter-strike occur.

Though Trump claim these would be targeted at cultural sites in violation of U.S. and international law, more likely U.S. retaliatory strikes will be aimed Iran’s ballistic missile forces, perhaps using long-range cruise missiles like the Tomahawk or JASSM, or shorter-range munitions delivered by stealth aircraft.

Even if such a U.S. counter-strike is limited in scope, it seems likely that it would merely lead to another Iranian counter-attack, causing the two states to continue stepping up the ladder of escalation to a larger-scale conflict.

Iran’s ballistic missiles are based on Iranian soil under the command of the Iranian Revolutionary Guard Corp’s (IRGC) Aerospace Force. These are weapons that are considered to be of political and strategic importance, not merely long-range artillery—and indeed in the last few years have been repeatedly used to launch retaliatory strikes against Tehran’s enemies across the Middle East.

Ballistic missiles rocket up to incredible heights before their parabolic trajectory brings them plunging down at their targets at tremendous speeds, making them very difficult to intercept. Due to being quite large, expensive and often inaccurate, such missiles either carry very powerful conventional warheads, or chemical or nuclear payloads.

Iran first acquired Scud missiles from Libya in the 1980s to retaliate against Iraq’s relentless Scud attacks on Iranian cities during the Iran-Iraq war of the 1980s. These weapons were only accurate enough to hit city-sized targets. With North Korean assistance, Iran then reverse-engineered the Scud into the domestically built Shahib family of liquid-fueled missiles.

In the 2000s the Tehran used the base of a Zelzal artillery rocket to develop a more modern family of missiles dubbed the Fateh-110 (“Conqueror) that could be fired with greater accuracy and on much shorter notice due to using solid fuel. (Liquid fuel weapons need to be laboriously, and dangerously, pumped full of fuel prior to launch).

Iran developed several models of the truck-mounted missile, with range increasing to 180 miles, warhead payload maxing out at 1,433 pounds, and accuracy improved through use of satellite-navigation based guidance.

Tehran also developed the Khalij Fars variant designed to sink moving ships at sea, and a longer-range missile called the Zolfaghar (or Zulfiqar) with a claimed striking distance of 434 miles.

Since 2017, Iran has deployed its modernized ballistic missiles at least four times to launch retaliatory strikes against targets in Iraq, Israel and Syria. These attacks were intended to signal Tehran’s ability to strike targets within hundreds of miles of Iranian soil without putting its troops at risk.

· June 18-19, 2017: Six Zolfaghar missiles fired at ISIS forces in Mayadin, Syria in retaliation for terrorist attack on Kermanshah, Iran, traversing 370 miles in flight. However, 3 reportedly laned in Iraq, two landed in open field in Syria cusing no casualties.

· September 8, 2018: Seven Fateh-110B fire at Kurdians Democratic Party-Iran HQ in Koya, Iraq—precisely striking the compound, killing 18 Kurds and injuring 50.

· October 1, 2018: In retaliation for a massacre at a military parade, six Fateh-110s and medium-range (470 miles), liquid-fuel Qiam missiles launched at ISIS-held town of al-Bukamal, Syria. Iran claims 25 fighters killed, U.S. and local sources report no casualties.

· January 20, 2019: Fateh-110 in Syria fired at Israeli ski resort on Mount Hermon in retaliation for Israeli airstrikes. Intercepted by Israeli Iron Dome air defense system.

From the case history above, one can see that Iran has recently launched only one accurate attack with its modern ballistic missiles. However, that attack was very precise and deadly.

Nonetheless, it would only take one or two hits to inflict heavy casualties. During the Khobar Barracks attack during the 1991 Gulf War, when a single Iraqi Scud missile killed 27 Pennsylvania National Guardsmen in Saudi Arabia.

