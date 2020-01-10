Iran Rejects Claims That It Shot Down Ukrainian Airliner

The 176 passengers and crew of Ukraine International Airlines Flight 752 were killed after the Boeing 737-800NG plane crashed shortly after takeoff from Iran’s Imam Khomeini airport around 6am local time on Wednesday.

The crash came hours after Iran launched ballistic missiles at U.S.-led forces at military bases in Iraq, in retaliation for the killing of Major General Qassem Soleimani in an American drone strike. At the time, Iran had been on alert for a possible U.S. response.

Iran is preparing for a full investigation involving representatives from Boeing, the U.S., Canada and Ukraine, which could take months.

The black box flight recorders from the plane had been recovered and would be opened on Friday, according to Iranian media.

Key background: On Thursday, the New York Times obtained and verified a video that appeared to show the plane being struck by a projectile. Iranian investigators had earlier confirmed that the plane caught fire before hitting the ground, and had manoeuvred to return to the airport before it crashed. The NYT also reported that American military satellites had detected the launch of two missiles prior to the crash.

The victims—167 passengers and nine crew members—were citizens of Iran, Canada, Ukraine, the U.K., Germany, Afghanistan and Sweden. After intense military action between the U.S. and Iran, both parties appear to toned down the rhetoric. Soleimani’s killing on January 3 initially prompted fears of a drawn out conflict between the U.S, its allies in the region and Iran.

Tangent: On Friday, one of Iraq’s top clerics, Grand Ayatollah Ali al-Sistani, condemned the violence on both sides and, through his representative, said: “The use of over-the-top methods by different sides which possess power and influence…will only entrench the crisis and prevent a solution,” Reuters reported.

All 176 people onboard the Ukraine International Airlines flight died in Wednesday’s crash

Topline: Iran has rejected claims from Western intelligence agencies that one of its missiles was responsible for the crash of a Ukrainian passenger plane outside Tehran on Wednesday.

Iran’s civil aviation organisation head, Ali Abedzadeh, said at a news conference on Friday said he was almost certain that the plane was not struck by a missile. On Thursday, Iranian authorities accused the U.S. of “lying and engaging in psychological warfare” with the claims.

Iranian officials initially blamed the crash on a technical problem. But on Thursday, Canada's prime minister Justin Trudeau, along with U.S. intelligence agencies, President Donald Trump and the U.K.'s foreign minister, said evidence points to the plane being

