Iran Says It Shot Down Ukrainian Airliner, Pledges To Prosecute Soldiers Responsible

The plane is believed to have been shot down by an SA-15 short-range missile battery, a mobile system that's designed to accompany infantry units or serve as a last line of air defense for military bases or key infrastructure. Iran purchased 29 SA-15s from Russia in 2007.

Military experts previously told Forbes that if Iranian air defenses had shot down the plane, it would have been puzzling that they had failed to properly identify it as an airliner given its slow speed and trajectory on a commonly traveled outbound route from Khomeini airport.

An employee of Ukraine International Airlines lights a candle that was part of symbolic runway edge … [+] lights as a memorial at Kiev’s Boryspil International Airport for the 176 people who died on board UIA Flight PS752 in Iran.

Barcroft Media via Getty Images

After days of denials, Iran admitted that its military had unintentionally shot down a Ukrainian airliner that crashed on Wednesday, killing all 176 aboard.

A military statement carried by state media said that the Boeing 737 was mistaken for a hostile aircraft after it had approached a sensitive Revolutionary Guard installation.

Iranian President Hassan Rouhani stated on Twitter that the downing of the plane was the result of human error and promised to identify and prosecute those responsible.

Ukrainian International Airlines Flight PS 752 took off from Tehran’s Imam Khomeini airport at 6:12 a.m. Wednesday, four hours after Iran had fired a barrage of missiles at U.S. bases in Iraq in retaliation for the U.S.’s targeted killing of the high-ranking Iranian commander Qassem Soleimani.

The plane came down on the outskirts of Tehran minutes after takeoff, and multiple videos from bystanders showed it was in flames as it descended.

The military statement said its forces had been on a high state of alert, and it pledged to improve its systems to prevent such a mistake from happening again.

Western intelligence agencies had concluded by Thursday that the plane had been shot down by a surface-to-air missile, but Iranian officials strenuously denied it.

The plane is believed to have been shot down by an SA-15 short-range missile battery, a mobile system that’s designed to accompany infantry units or serve as a last line of air defense for military bases or key infrastructure. Iran purchased 29 SA-15s from Russia in 2007.

Military experts previously told Forbes that if Iranian air defenses had shot down the plane, it would have been puzzling that they had failed to properly identify it as an airliner given its slow speed and trajectory on a commonly traveled outbound route from Khomeini airport.