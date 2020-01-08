Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Khomeini Calls Missile Strike A ‘Slap’ At U.S.

tweeted after Wednesday’s strikes: “We do not seek escalation or war, but will defend ourselves against any aggression.”

Ayatollah Ali Khomeini tweeted after the attack: “They were slapped last night, but such military … [+] actions are not enough”

Topline: Iran’s Supreme Leader, Ayatollah Khomeini, has hinted at further attacks hours after retaliatory missile attacks on U.S.-led forces in Iraq on Wednesday, following the death of Iranian general Qassem Soleimani in an American drone strike.

A Twitter account linked to the Ayatollah posted on Wednesday: “They were slapped last night, but such military actions are not enough.” He added that U.S. presence in the region “must be stopped.”

It comes after Iran fired more than 12 ballistic missiles at Iraq’s al-Asad air base and in Erbil on Wednesday, where U.S., British and European troops are based. The attack took place at 1:30am Iraq time. Iran had vowed to retaliate for Soleimani’s killing on January 3, which was ordered by Trump.

Britain’s foreign secretary Dominic Raab called on Iran to not repeat the “reckless and dangerous attacks”, while Brexit secretary Stephen Barclay told the broadcaster that “it’s in no side’s interest to see war.” The British government has withdrawn non-essential staff from Baghdad.

New EU commission president Ursula von de Leyen also called for de-escalation and tweeted: “The use of weapons must stop NOW to give space for dialogue. We are called upon to do everything possible to rekindle talks. There cannot be enough of that.”

Germany, Norway, Denmark and Poland have said none of their troops were hurt, Reuters reported, while Iraq said none of its troops were injured.

Some 5,000 U.S. troops are stationed in Iraq, while 400 British troops also remain in the country to assist efforts to defeat the Islamic State.

What to watch for: Iran’s president, Hassan Rouhani, is expected to give a statement on Wednesday, as will U.S. President Donald Trump.

Following the attack, Trump tweeted “all is well.” His comments have since been criticized on social media.

Key background: U.S.-Iran tensions have severely ramped up in recent days after President Donald Trump ordered the killing of Iran’s general Qassem Soleimani, leader of the Quds Force and the architect of Iran’s shadowy network of allied militants and militias across the Middle East. Iran had promised to retaliate for the killing of Soleimani and experts will be watching closely to see if the ballistic missile attack ends the escalation between Tehran and Washington. Iranian press reports that the nation’s supreme leader described Wednesday’s attacks as the “weakest” of a number of options for retaliation. But the line is at odds with Iran’s foreign minister Mohammad Javad Zarif, who tweeted after Wednesday’s strikes: “We do not seek escalation or war, but will defend ourselves against any aggression.”

