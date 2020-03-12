Ireland’s Prime Minister Calls For ‘Enormous Sacrifices’ As Schools And Universities Closed Over Coronavirus

Irish Prime Minister Leo Varadkar announced strict measures to slow the spread of Covid-19 on … [+] Thursday

Topline: Ireland is the latest European country to issue strict restrictions in a bid to contain the Covid-19 pandemic, with the government closing all schools and universities and calling for restrictions on social gatherings until the end of March.

Ireland’s Prime Minister Leo Varadkar announced the raft of restrictive measures at a press conference on Thursday, which will come into effect from Thursday evening and stretch until March 29.

Schools, universities and childcare facilities will be closed from Friday, and teaching will be done remotely. Cultural buildings such as museums will also be closed.

Employees are encouraged to work from home, while break times and work times should be staggered to avoid face to face contact, he said.

Social gatherings are also being restricted, while indoor events of more than 100 people, and outdoor events of more than 500 people should be cancelled. Social gatherings should also be restricted outside work.

Restaurants and bars can stay open, as well as shops, while efforts to lessen impacts on supply chains will be enforced, Varadkar said.

Crucial quote: “More people will get sick, and unfortunately we must face the tragic reality, that people might die,” Varadkar said on Thursday. He acknowledged that the measures were asking people to make “enormous sacrifices” and big changes to their daily lives.

Key background: Italy has enforced to most extreme measures to contain the virus, effectively putting its 60 million residents on lockdown and encouraging non-essential businesses to close. As the number of cases across Europe rises, governments and central banks are now acting to limit the longer-term impacts of the pandemic. Older people and those with underlying health issues are most at risk, and many of those measures are being put in place to lower risk of the spread to the most vulnerable. Most people will experience mild symptoms, Varadkar said.

Authorities in Beijing announced on Thursday that all international travellers will be put into a 14-day quarantine. The move comes after massive lockdown zones, and travel restrictions slowed the spread of the pneumonia-like virus inside China, where the outbreak is thought to have originated.

Tangent: On Thursday, Asian, European and U.S. stocks plunged after President Donald Trump introduced a ban on travel for citizens from 26 European countries. Ireland, and the U.K. are not included in that list.

In numbers: To date, there have been more than 115,000 Covid-19 infections, with more than 22,000 of those in the EU as of Thursday. Ireland has 43 confirmed cases, while the neighbouring U.K. has more than 10 times that number.

What to watch for: The U.K. is holding an emergency meeting on Thursday, after which Prime Minister Boris Johsnon is expected to announce that the U.K. will move to a ‘delay’ phase, meaning social distancing measures could be imposed in the coming days to slow the spread of Covid-19.

